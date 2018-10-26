A fantastic Southeast Yosemite League run for East High ended in defeat on Friday night to the Blades’ fiercest rival.
Highland beat East 25-20, spoiling the Blades’ undefeated SEYL record and putting them tied atop the regular season standings following the final week of the regular season.
East wrapped up its schedule with a 5-5 overall mark and 4-1 league record. The Blades are SEYL co-champs with North after the Stars beat South 14-10 on Friday night.
Highland finishes its regular season with a 6-4 overall record and 3-2 mark in the SEYL.
In true definition of this long-standing rivalry, the Blades and Scots battled it out in an evenly-matched contest that was tight throughout on East's homefield.
The first half was highly competitive but also sloppy, with turnovers hurting East and penalties impacting both teams.
Leading 7-0 — and just after forcing a Highland interception — the Blades gave the ball right back on their own 8-yard when running back Brandon Austin coughed it up. The Scots cashed in moments later when Nick Salas took it in from 2-yards out to tie the score.
The Scots added another first-half interception, and a third quarter pickoff return touchdown on the East goal line proved to be a substantial momentum swing as well. Coming in off the right edge, defensive end Nathan Jackson jumped up to deflect quarterback Richard Lara’s pass, corralled it in midair, and took it in from two yards to put Highland ahead 19-7.
Jackson was a monster on the pass rush, recording three passes defensed on the evening.
Mistakes consistently hurt the Blades. Fifty penalty yards proved costly, not the least of which came on a 91-yard kickoff return touchdown by Anthony Jimenez in the first half that was called back for an illegal block in the back. That play turned the tide.
Two turnovers led directly to two Highland touchdowns, and the Blades were forced to burn a critical timeout with under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. After scoring a touchdown to cut the deficit to 25-20, East lined up to kick an extra point before calling time and then lining up for a two-point conversion. The attempt failed and Highland recovered the ensuing onside kick and was able to run out the clock.
The Scots, to their credit, dictated the pace of the game. The offensive line protected quarterback Nick Salas and the team ran the ball well out of their no-huddle attack. Running back Zac Green was a handful, carrying the ball 33 times for 130 yards. His 2-yard touchdown with 3:16 to go put Highland ahead 25-14.
