Like clockwork the previous three seasons, the Highland softball team won the Southeast Yosemite League title with identical 11-1 records.
Last season, the Scots' season ended in a 2-1 heartbreaking loss to Kern Valley in the Central Section Division V championships at Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State.
That loss stung, according to Scots second-year coach Jackie Puente, who said Highland “was robbed” of the title a year ago.
With a large group of returning starters from last season while adding in a freshman ace in the circle, the Scots are eager for another shot at a section title after beating Mira Monte 12-0 in five innings on Tuesday. The win improves Highland to 12-4 overall and undefeated in league play eight games in.
“I get excited because I know what they can do,” Puente said. “I know what they can do defensively, offensively and I know what I have in the circle. It’s a great feeling. If you feed that (energy) to them and let them know how amazing they are and how well they play together, they are unstoppable.”
And it looked that way in the top of the first inning.
Highland’s first eight batters reached base and scored in the opening frame. The Scots sent 12 batters to the plate, highlighted by a three-run double for Mikayla Nunlist and a two-run single for Nayeli Chavola.
That big insurance was all freshman Briana Solis needed, going five innings of one-hit ball while striking out seven batters.
“Briana Solis is just amazing in that circle,” Puente said. “She hits her spots and that’s all we ask her to do. Her defense worked for her.”
Highland did not commit a fielding error and the lone hit for Mira Monte (3-8-1, 1-6) came on a single up the middle by Jocelynn Pena in the second inning.
While Solis was shutting down the Lions, the Scots were hitting the ball all over the field and being aggressive on the base paths.
It’s been a recipe for success with underclassmen and veterans playing key roles.
Senior Brianna Acosta has been dealing with an injury that has limited her to just 15 innings pitched this season after throwing 180 the previous two seasons.
But Acosta has been strong at the plate with a .308 average and brings a lot of leadership to a program that has three freshmen and a sophomore in the starting lineup.
“We really put the ball in play and get where we need to be on the bases to score,” Acosta said. “We are really strong together as a team and we bond a lot. That’s what helps a team win.”
Solis says that when she needs guidance from someone in the dugout, she leans on sophomore Marissa Campos, who leads the team with a .500 average (25 for 50) and has three home runs and 16 RBIs.
“She is a leader and does what she loves,” Solis said of Campos. “I try to follow that.”
So far so good for Solis and the Scots, who own a 2 1/2 game lead on South (12-3, 5-2) in the league standings. Now at the halfway point of league play, Highland is seeking a fourth consecutive SEYL title and a shot at redemption in the D-V playoffs.
“They go out there and do what I ask them to do,” Puente said. “I want (a shot at a section title) again. I got robbed last year. I want it back.”
