Before Friday night’s Central Section Division III quarterfinal game between the Highland Scots and Visalia-Golden West Trailblazers got under way, there was a telling sign on the field that ultimately set the tone for the game.
While the Scots were making their grand entrance, the Golden West kick return unit was already lined up on the field, ready to play.
And ready they were as the Trailblazers rolled past the host Scots 40-15 to put a halt to Highland’s historic season.
Golden West (7-4) was led by twins Lonnie and Michael Wessel, who carried the Blazers offensively all night long. Lonnie was the workhorse, pounding the ball 25 times for 162 yards and a touchdown, while Michael hit the home runs, scoring four times on long plays, including a 53-yard rushing touchdown on the third play from scrimmage.
Highland (9-2) nearly answered following the opening blow from the Blazers, driving the ball downfield on the back of Joey Vidal and a big reception from AJ Cleveland to Quintin Jackson that brought the Scots close to the goal line. However, facing fourth and goal from the 1, the Scots passed up an easy field goal and saw Vidal get stuffed, resulting in a turnover on downs and an empty opening drive.
“They came out with a purpose and we came out slow,” said Highland head coach Michael Gutierrez. “Maybe our guys with the extra week off came out a little rusty but Golden West is a very good team and that we fought to the end is all we can ask for.”
On the ensuing drive, Golden West quarterback Dominick Garcia found Michael Wessel for a 20-yard gain and Devon Hom for a big 47-yard reception, which ended with Lonnie Wessel scoring from three yards out.
“They just do what they do very well,” said Gutierrez on the Golden West rushing attack. “The Wing-T you have to be very disciplined and they did a great job. We got out of our assignments a few times and once they got momentum it was hard to stop them.”
The Trailblazer defense continued to stymie the Scots passing game, forcing Cleveland to make plays on his feet. Cleveland would scramble for 15 yards but short hopped two straight passes which brought another Highland drive to a screeching halt.
Golden West would capitalize on the next drive with a trick play that fooled everyone in the stadium wearing green. Garcia would lateral a screen pass to Hom who bombed it downfield to a wide open Michael Wessel for a 45-yard touchdown pass, which opened up the bleeding for Highland and stunned a normally raucous crowd.
The Scots would cash in just before halftime, when Cleveland hit Nick Salas from 13 yards out to make the score 20-7 going into the locker room.
Unfortunately for Highland, Golden West continued pouring it on the second half. Highland got on the board again late when Cleveland found Salas with a four-yard scoring strike which was followed by a two-point conversion.
The loss brought a historic season to a close for Highland, highlighted by the program's first outright league championship in school history two weeks ago.
