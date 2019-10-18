If the Highland Scots were looking to add a dominant victory in their SEYL schedule, they certainly did so on Friday night, giving the Cinderella story Foothill Trojans a roadblock in a 49-8 victory at Highland High.
Despite a slow start, quarterback A.J. Cleveland found his receiving corps open downfield numerous times, en route to four touchdown passes on the game for the Scots (7-1, 3-0 SEYL).
“A.J. is a special quarterback in the way he sees the field,” said Highland head coach Michael Gutierrez. “He came off the field after the first series and said ‘I’m seeing this and this is what we expected’ and for him to adjust on the fly shows how talented he is.”
Cleveland finished the game 14 of 21 for 207 yards and the four scores in only three quarters of work as the fourth quarter was played under a running clock.
“We just need to keep playing how we’ve been playing in the future and we’ll be fine,” said Cleveland.
Cleveland got a lot of help from his two top receivers Shabazz Muhammad and Nick Salas, who found themselves open plenty of times and made plays to get into the end zone.
“They make my job much easier,” Cleveland said. “They just know how to play. They know if I’m scrambling to break off their routes and try to get open and that’s just what you want as a quarterback, skilled receivers that know what they’re doing."
Salas finished with five catches for 66 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown catch off a screen pass where he bobbed, weaved and outran the entire Trojan (4-4, 1-2 SEYL) defense. Muhammad had six grabs for 89 yards and two near-identical touchdown grabs where he was wide open in the middle of the field for 15- and an 18-yard scores, respectively. Muhammad also added two interceptions on defense for the Scots.
Foothill, who was coming off a big victory over North, stuck to its gameplan of running the football for most of the game, but the athletic Highland defense would cut off the edges the Trojan backs needed on their sweep plays and kept the tough runs up the middle to a minimum, shutting down the rushing attack.
“We told the team that the big thing was to get momentum from the very start, because Foothill had momentum of their own coming in and we had to take it away from them,” Gutierrez said. “Foothill runs a physical offense and we had to be ready for it. We had to take a timeout to tell the defense to get 11 hats to the ball and our guys responded well. They really responded to the challenge.”
Foothill had seven ball carriers combine for 188 yards on 52 carries, with the longest coming on an 18-yard rush by Bryan “Pony” Diaz who had to carry the entire Scots defense on his back and fight for every yard on the play.
“They played hard but they didn’t have the game they usually have so it hurt us,” said Foothill head coach Brandon Deckard. “We had a few mishaps on the line so that hurt us a little bit going forward, but we’ll clean stuff up and live to fight another day.”
