Chloe Garcia looked toward the outfield fence and just smiled.
The Highland freshman had just drove in the winning run, knocking in Nayeli Chavolla for a 3-2 walk-off victory over South at home on Thursday.
The win secured at least a share of the Southeast Yosemite League title for the Scots for a fourth consecutive season.
With banners hanging on the left field fence for the previous three titles, Garcia was elated to help secure the first in her high school career.
“It’s so great to be a part of it,” Garcia said. “It’s my freshman year. It’s amazing. Oh dude, I owe it all to my team. They have always been there for me.”
That single culminated a mad dash for the Scots (16-5, 12-1) in the final two innings after being shut down the first five by South pitcher Esmeralda Banuelos.
The junior struck out five batters in the first two innings and retired 12 straight batters between the second and sixth innings.
Highland had runners at second and third with one out in the second before Banuelos struck out the next two batters to get out of trouble.
In the top of the third, South (17-4, 10-3) scored twice, including a run-scoring groundout for Banuelos, to take a 2-0 lead that lasted until the bottom of the sixth.
Brianna Acosta singled and her courtesy runner, Maritza Acosta-Tacket scored on an RBI-single by Marissa Campos. The Scots tied the game at 2-2 in the next at bat on an run-scoring single by Abigail Anderson.
Solis was equally impressive in the circle for Highland.
The freshman gave up just one earned run and faced just one over the minimum in the final four innings while striking out seven batters for the game.
Highland coach Jackie Puente pulled her team aside heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, pleading for her team to find some sort of enthusiasm that seemed lost for the first five innings.
“I told them, ‘You need to get South High’s energy and if you do we are going to win,’” Puente said. “They just needed to put the ball in play. That’s all I asked.”
Elisa Gonzales reached on a fielding error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh for Highland on a squeeze bunt that was not fielded cleanly by South.
That’s when Garcia came to the plate knowing she had a chance to close it out with just one swing despite striking out in her first three at bats.
“I was a little shaky in the box, but (Puente) came up to me and said, ‘Chloe, just believe in yourself,’” Garcia said. “That just gave me what I needed.”
A win for South would have tied the Rebels with Highland atop the league standings with two games left in the regular season.
South was 21-167-1 over the previous 10 seasons and was 0-51 from 2014-16.
The Rebels are projected as the No. 1 seed in the Central Section Division VI playoffs, something that seemed so distant for so long for the program.
“The girls have worked really hard,” Powell said. “They really wanted it this year and still want to take Valley. So that’s our goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.