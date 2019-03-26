Three years ago when Highland baseball won the Central Section Division III championship, it was the first section title for a program that began in 1970.
With that said, there is still a handful of players from that 27-3 team leading the way for Highand this time around.
Highland (12-1, 6-0) has won 11 consecutive games at this juncture of the 2019 season and is undefeated in the Southeast Yosemite League after beating North 8-5 on Tuesday at North High. The Scots scored eight unanswered runs in the comeback victory.
“There is something really special going on in here,” Highland second-year head coach Mike Garza said. “I enjoy it. I love every bit of it. The boys are very excited. We just want to win out. We’ve tried to set a goal and that goal is to win it all. If we can, awesome. But we have to take it one game at a time.”
Such confidence in the program wasn’t there even a half-decade ago. The Scots had just one winning record since the 2000 season, but that was before the 2015 campaign rolled around.
Since then, the Scots have won at least 19 games in each of the last four seasons and are well on the way to the best record in program history this year.
And it’s all a sum of many parts.
Senior Matthew Miranda is hitting .432 (16 for 37) and leads the team with 22 1/3 innings pitched and 24 strikeouts. Miranda had two RBIs in Tuesday's win.
Junior Nick Salas has a .452 average and 14 stolen bases. Salas scored twice against the Stars.
Junior Joey Vidal leads the team with 16 RBIs.
All three were pivotal in the Scots' D-III championship two years ago.
Add Isiah and Andrew Fajardo into the fold this season after the brothers transferred from Garces, and the Scots have a solid group that seems poised for a possible run to the section finals in May.
“A lot of us have had the experience of winning a Valley ring, so we are still coming out and trying to make something out of Highland,” Miranda said. “This is a big season for all of us. We all want to go out with a bang. We are going to push ourselves to get what we want.”
Isiah Fajardo came in and pitched four perfect innings of relief while striking out seven on Tuesday.
“(The Fajardo brothers) coming in helped a lot,” Salas said. “It helped us fill the spots left by (graduated) Cade Sakamoto and Chico (Cooper). It helped us fill those spots and topped us off with a little more pitching, too.”
Highland is projected as the No. 1 seed in D-III at this point by the MaxPreps.com computer rankings over Reedley-Immanuel, Selma and Ridgeview. Highland already has a big D-I win over Centennial earlier this month and beat another D-III program in Reedley, 8-0, on Friday.
Highland will play North (9-6, 4-2) again, this time at home, on Thursday. A win there would help keep the Scots atop the league standings heading into the second half of SEYL play, as well as the South Valley Classic Tournament at Liberty during spring break in three weeks.
“We have confidence in ourselves, but we have to back up what we preach,” Miranda said.
