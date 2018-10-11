Jockey Club
The following athletes will be recognized by the Jockey Club on Monday at Hodel’s Restaurant at 11:45 a.m.:
Volleyball: Marivel Guitterrez and Anaid Naranjo, Independence; Carolina Buelna and Andrea Jacinto, Arvin; Stephanie Castillo, West.
Girls golf: Cielo Mazantini, Independence.
Girls tennis: Bridget Smith, Independence; Elizabeth Prieto, West; Elizabeth Jimenez and Rebecca Silva, Arvin.
Football: Bryson Aguirre and Daniel Lomax, South; Cesar Garcia and Angel Garza, Arvin; Adrian Moreno and Jacob Zimet, Bakersfield.
Volleyball
Liberty d. Stockdale 25-20, 25-21, 28-26
At Liberty
LHS (16-8, 8-0 SWYL): Kills: Ferreira 11, Slayton 9, Tucker 6. Assists: Ferreira 16, Slayton 15. Digs: Caroccio 14, Sentes 11.
SHS (1-7, SWYL): Kills: Jennings 8, Jackson 7, Cole 5. Aces: Jennings 3. Blocks: Marion 2. Assists: Harper 12, Schonauer 10. Digs: Perier 14, Harper 11, Lewis 7.
JV: LHS d. SHS 2-0; FS: LHS d. FHS 2-0
Bakersfield d. Frontier 19-25, 25-22, 25-12, 26-24
FHS: Kills: Sommerfeld 12, McCarty 10, Plugge 9, Sierra 8. Assists: Plugge 43.
Digs: Daniels 24, Plugge 10.
Garces d. Centennial 25-15, 26-28, 23-25, 25-23, 15-4
GHS (26-7, 6-2 SWYL): Kills: Green 32, Starkey 30, Al. Dees 8. Digs: Dobrzanski 27, Starkey 27, Green 23, L. Dulchich 13. Assists: Tracy 25, Martin 15, Au. Dees 13. Aces: Al. Dees 3, Dobrzanski 2. Blocks: Al. Dees 2.
CHS (2-6 SWYL): Kills: Eknoian 17, Wiggins 12, Clark 8, Richert 8, Salcido 6. Blocks: Clark 7, Eknoian 3, Richter 3, Salcido 3. Assists: D. Richert 25, Hudnall 18.
Tehachapi d. Golden Valley Valley 25-17, 25-8, 25-6
At Tehachapi
THS (19-7, 6-2 SYL): Kills: Cotta 13, Sandholdt 6. Assists: Parker 14, Dieken 4. Aces: Parker 6, Cotta 6.
GV: (0-13): Kills: Garcia 2, Medellin 1, Stephens 1. Digs: Medellin 8, Olivarez 3, Chamale 3. Assists: Frausto 3, Lopez 1. Aces: Hayes 1.
JV: THS d. GVHS 2-0; FS: THS d. GVHS 2-0
Arvin d. Wasco 25-16, 22-25, 25-18, 26-24
At Wasco
AHS (18-14-3, 7-3 SSL): Kills: Vargas 14, Jacinto 5, Cuelna 4, Parra 4. Aces: Jacinto 5, Gallardo 5. Blocks: Vargas 3. Assists: Cuelna 29. Digs. J. Fores 41, Jacinto 13, Martinez 11.
JVL AHS d. WHS; FS: WHS d. AHS
Highland d. Foothill 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 26-14
At Highland
HHS (19-12-1, 5-3 SEYL): Kills: Kizziar 16, Chavolla 12, Gutierrez 10. Assists: Villalta 32. Digs: Leal 22, Chavolla 18. Blocks: Gutierrez 3. Aces: Anderson 2.
JV: FHS d. HHS 2-0; FS: HHS d. FHS 2-1
East d. North 22-25, 15-25, 25-11, 25-17, 15-9
EHS (14-15-3, 6-2 SEYL): Kills: Ornales 17, Mejorado 16, D. Ayala 2. Blocks: Garcia4, D. Ayala 2, Jejorado 2. Aces: Gonzalez 6, D. Ayala 3. Digs: Tillery 15, S. Baameur 10, A. Ayala 9,. Assists. S. Baameur 27.
JVL EHS d. NHS; F: NHS d. EHS
Tennis
SYL championships
Singles
Quarterfinals: Harrison, B, d. Layton, R, 7-6, 6-2; Carrieri, B, d. Garza 6-3, 6-1; Prieto, W, d. Hibbard T, 7-6, 6-3; Beutow, B, d. Alfaro, GV, 6-2, 6-0.
First round: Harrison, B, d. Secreto, W, default; Layton, R, d. Paculba, GV, 6-0, 6-0; Carrieri, B, d. Villaneda, W, 6-1, 6-1; Garza, I, d. Whetstone, T, 6-1, 6-1; Prieto, W, d. Pannu, R, 6-3, 6-0; Hibbard, T, d. Alejandrino, I, 6-0, 6-0; Beutow, B, d. Mata, I, 6-1, 6-0; Alfaro, GV, d. Alexander,, R, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
Quarterfinals: Welch-Camero, R, d. Rice-Faugn, B, 6-2, 6-2; Mamaug-Olsen, I, d. Alexander-Grewal, R, 7-6; 6-3; Verma-Sodni, R, d. Benshoof-Bashirtash, B, 6-2, 6-0; Smith-Martin, I, d. Flores-Moreno, W, 6-0, 6-1.
First round: Welch-Camero, R, d. Aguilar-Marroquin, GV, 6-0, 6-0; Rice-Faugn, B, d. Ramos-Sanchez, W, 7-5, 6-0; Mamaug-Olsen, I, d. Caudle-Messineo, T, 6-4, 6-2; Alexander-Grewal, R, d. Jiang-Bloemhof, B, 6-3, 6-1; Verma-Sodni, R, d. Hidalgo-Hernandez, R, 6-4, 6-3; Benshoof-Bashirtash, B, d. Johnson-Brown, T, 6-2, 6-0; Smith-Martin, I, d. Martinez-Cuellar, GV, 6-2, 6-3; Flores-Morgeno, W, d. Cerda-O’Neal, T, 6-3, 6-1.
Girls golf
South Sequoia League Meet, No. 7
At North Kern, par 72
TAFT (567): Wells 98, Portenga 112, Rosenberger 113, Martinez 121, Wheeler 123
WASCO (631): Guzman 109, Senderson 114, Ramos 134, Perez 136, Rodriguez 138
SHAFTER (604): Gomez 113, J. Lopez 116, Ortiz 123, A. Lopez 124, Mullikin 128
MCFARLAND (548): Nunez 102, Flores 105, Sarabia 107, Ramos 115, Dominguez 119
ARVIN (588): Aguilar 104, Ash. Martinez 113, Alex Martinez 121, Ramirez 125, Carbajal 125
KENNEDY (NS): Adame 101, Ruiz 116, Gutierrez 123
CHAVEZ (NS): Campos 119
*Taft and Wasco only teams to shoot from red tees. Rest from 150-yard markers
Team standings: Taft 84, Wasco 54, Arvin 40, Shafter 36, McFarland 34, Chavez 16, Kennedy 0
Boys Water polo
San Diego-Westview 10, Garces 8
At San Diego
Garces 2 2 2 2—8
WV 3 2 2 3—10
GHS (12-1): Goals: Klang 5, Starr 2, Rice. Saves: Woodfin 2; James 4.
Football
EYL
Porterville-Monache 37, Delano 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.