High school baseball
Central Section playoffs
Division I
No. 8 Frontier 4, No. 9 Visalia-Redwood 0
W: Puskaric. L: Gallardo. 2B: (FHS): Pascual, Silva. Notes: (FHS): Puskaric 7IP, 2H, 9K; Pascual 3R, 2W, Silva 2RBI
No. 5 Liberty 8, No. 12 Clovis East 1
W: Barron (6-2) L: Parker. LHS(24-6) 2B(Tobias); RBI(Dickey 2, Coffey 2, Froelich, Rios)
No. 6 Clovis 3, No. 11 Stockdale 2
No. 4 Righetti 5, No. 13 Centennial 3
D-II
No. 8 Bakersfield 3, No. 9 Hanford 0
W: James. L: Guevara. 2B (BHS): Baker. Nortes (BHS): Baker 2BI, W, HBP, 1R; James 7IP, 5H 0r, 8,K, 2BB, 2-3. (HHS): McLaughlin 2-3.
No. 5 Arroyo Grande 9, No. 12 Tehachapi 3
D-III
No. 8 Santa Maria-St. Joseph 4, No. 9 Ridgeview 3
No. 13 North 8, No. 4 San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep 4 (10 innings)
Notes: Kyle Bryan grand slam in 10th inning.
No. 3 Highland 14, No. 14 Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley 0, 5 inn.
W: Miranda. L: Johnson.
D-IV
No. 9 Bakersfield Christian 11, No. 8 Wasco 1
W: Langston. 2B (BCHS): Langston, Villalobos, Wilson, Cloyd, 2: (WHS) Salazar. Notes (BCHS): Langston 6IP, 1ER, 7K, 4H; Granillo 3-5 2RBI, 2R; Cloyd 3-4 3RBI, R, SB; Villalobos 2-5; 2R, RBI
No. 14 Morro Bay 8, No. 3 Taft 1
No. 6 Fowler 11, No. 11 East 1
No. 2 Exeter 4, No. 15 Chavez 2
D-V
No. 8 Delano 6, No. 9 Arvin 4
No. 5 Rosamond 9, No. 12 Desert 1
D-VI
No. 8 Kern Valley 9, No. 9 Boron 5
No. 10 Porterville-Summit Charter 4, No. 6 Kennedy 1
No. 7 Foothill 14, No. 10 Trona 0
Notes: Salvador Perez throws no hitter.
Track and field
South Area Championships
At Griffith Field
Boys (top-3 automatically qualify for Central Section Championships)
400R: 1. Cal City (Ross, Howell, McKinzie, Mitchell) 42.89. 2. Liberty (Cramer, Davis, Gonzales, Henderson) 42.98. 3. Stockdale (LR Torres, Laursuel, Burkhart, L. Torres) 43.44; 1,600: 1. Yagers, Highland, 4:19.56. 2. Jones, Liberty, 4:22.27. 3. Maher, Stockdale, 4:23.93; 110H: 1. Turner, Frontier, 14.95. 2. LJ Torres, Stockdale, 15.53. 3. Bradex, Frontier, 15.61; 400: 1. Baptista, West, 51.17. 2. Bolton, BHS, 51.40. 3. Gonzales, Liberty, 51.42; 100: 1. Henderson, Liberty, 10.59 (meet record). 2. L. Torres, Stockdale, 10.88. 3. Dutton, Centennial, 10.89; 800: 1. Gutierrez, Highland, 1:58.73. 2. Connelly, Stockdale, 1:59.43. 3. Bolton, Liberty, 2:00.87; 300H: 1. Turner, Frontier, 40.41. 2. McNaugton, Frontier, 41.16. 3. Rodriguez, Shafter, 41.54; 200: 1. Henderson, Liberty, 21.67. 2. L. Torres, Stockdale, 22.07. 3. Bell, Garces, 22.30; 3,200: 1. Jones, Liberty, 9:38.80. 2. Adus, Ridgeview, 9:42.45. 3. Lakhotia, Centennial, 9:44.18; 1,600R: 1. Liberty (Stegall, Gonzales, Henderson, Davis) 3:22.73. 2. Frontier (Fernandez, Bradex, McNaughton, Turner) 3:23.76. 3. Highland (Henry, Delacruz, Medrano, Yagers) 3:27.64;
SP: Viveros, Liberty, 71-3 (meet record). 2. Richardson, Shafter, 59-8. 3. Garrett, Stockdale, 51-7; D: 1. Viveros, Liberty, 192-10. 2. Richardson, Shafter, 172-6. 3. Buckey, Garces, 155-3; HJ: Chenworth, Boron, 6-9. 2. Alvarez, Arvin, 6-5. 3. Anderson, Independence, 5-11; LJ: 1. Hodges, Golden Valley, 21-10.5. 2. Bradex, Frontier, 21-3.5. 3. Alvarez, Arvin, 21-3; TJ: 1. Hodges, Golden Valley, 43-11. 2. Davis, Liberty, 43-1. 3. Taylor, BHS, 42-7; PV: 1. Lowe, Frontier, 14-0. 2. Christensen, Liberty, 13-6. 3. Hopkins, Taft, 13-0.
Girls (top-3 automatically qualify for Central Section Championships)
400R: 1. Liberty (Schacher, Vanderpoel, Ayeni, Amos) 48.68. 2. BHS (Bolton, Ford, Walker, Randle) 48.77. 3. East (Rodriguez, Smith, Bowles, Hamilton) 50.17; 1,600: 1. Fitt, Bishop, 5:03.13 (meet record). 2. Raya, Wasco, 5:08.25. 3. Salcedo, McFarland, 5:09.76; 100H: 1. Renz, Liberty. 14.34. 2. Smith, East, 15.74. 3. Williams, Independence, 15.90; 400: 1. Vanderpoel, Liberty, 56.76. 2. Ford, BHS, 59.47. 3. Cisneros, South, 1:00.50; 100: 1. Bolton, BHS, 11.97. 2. Hamilton, East, 12.34. 3. Hawkins, Rosamond, 12.41; 800: 1. Fitt, Bishop, 2:17.57. 2. Palmgren, Liberty, 2:20.27. 3. Valdez, Wasco, 2:24.10; 300H: 1. Renz, Liberty, 44.39. 2. Johnson, Highland, Williams, Independence, 47.46; 200: 1. Vanderpoel, Liberty, 25.03. 2. Bolton, BHS, 25.17. 3. Amos, Liberty, 25.83. 3,200: 1. Burror, Bishop, 11:14.34. 2. Raya, Wasco, 11:22.35. 3. Gonzalez, McFarland, 11:27.40; 1,600R: Liberty (Palmgren, Schacher, Renz, Vanderpoel) 4:05.37. 2. BHS (Bolton, Johnson, Ford, Walker) 4:05.62. 3. Highland (Cleveland, Gomez, Martinez, Johnson) 4:06.54; SP: Bender, Liberty, 45-7. 2. Linzie, BHS, 38-3. Solis, Highland, 37-9.D: 1. Bender, Liberty, 153-11. 2. Rigby, Liberty, 142-10. 3. Solis, Highland, 133-11; HJ: 1. Teare, Tehachapi, 5-1. 2. Davis, North, 4-11. 3. Lopez, Indpendence, 4-9; LJ: 1. Renz, Liberty, 18-4.5. 2. Ford, BHS, 17-2.5. 3. Hawkins, Rosamond, 17-1.5; TJ: 1. Pitter, Shafter, 36-11.5. 2. Martin, Desert, 35-10.25. 3. Gregg, Rosamond, 34-3.5; PV: 1. Schacher, Liberty, 10-6. 2. Lipcott, Frontier, 10-0. 3. Neptune, Stockdale, 10-0.
