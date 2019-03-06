BVarsity Live logo
BY TREVOR HORN/thorn@bakersfield.com

Boys tennis

Stockdale 9, Bakersfield 0

At Stockdale

SINGLES: Huang, S, d. Buttram, 6-4, 6-4; Gutpa, S, d. Hoss, 4-6, 6-0 (10-5); Park, S, d. Turner, 6-4, 6-4; Choi, S, d. Romanini, 6-2, 6-2; Sinaie, S, d. Nahama, 6-1, 6-2; Hernandez, S, d. Zeimet, 6-2, 6-1.

DOUBLES: Kwon-Kasula, S, d. Buttram-Romanini, 8-5; Gupta-Goswami, S, d. Itturria-Alexander, 8-1; Sanchez-Bose, S, d. Garcia-Sanchez, 8-0.

W-L: BHS 0-1 SWYL; SHS 4-3, 1-0 SWYL

JV: SHS 9, BHS 0.

Golf

SYL meet

At North Kern

Individual scores: Mason, Bakersfield Christian, 79; McCline, BCHS, 84; Phad, Independence, 84; Schroeder, BCHS, 85; Lytle, BCHS, 87. Team scores: 1. BCHS: 422; 2. Tehachapi: 507; 3. IHS: 543; 4. West: 616; 5. Golden Valley: 617; 6. Ridgeview: 672.

Football

A total of 54 Kern County senior football players were drafted for the upcoming U.S. Army All-Star Bowl at Rabobank Arena on April 26. Listed below is the selections in descending order as they were drafted by the Gold or Black squad.

Gold Squad

Tahj Wright, Ridgeview

James Johnson, North

Ceyontay Bell, Bakersfield

Alex Aguilar, Shafter

Emmanuel Castro, Garces

Chris Romero, North

Adrian Moreno, Bakersfield

Mason Partain, North

Kolton Baker, Frontier

Richard Lara, East

Traveion Bell, Garces

Jorge Rosales, Arvin

Ryan Harlen, South

Jordan Phillips, Bakersfield Christian

Ryan Brown, West

Ernest Jackson, Frontier

Jason Beltran, East

Antwon Thompson, Bakersfield

Armani Denweed, Independence

Andrew Hernandez, Mira Monte

Colin Rankin, Garces

Sergio Gonzalez, Delano

Isaac Jimenez, Garces

Austen Mahan, Frontier

Drew Mosley, Garces

Jacob Lightner, Kern Valley

Dwayne Dickerson, Golden Valley

Black Squad

Sam Stewart, Jr., Liberty

Tyreak Walker, Kennedy

Daelin Degraffenreid, Ridgeview

Anthony Villanueva, Liberty

Shannon Ferguson, North

Brycen Lindsey, Liberty

Grant Bloom, Centennial

Logan Smith, Tehachapi

Kaden Uribe, Garces

Hunter Riley, Liberty

Luis Haro, South

Dwhani Gillard, Foothill

Pierre Morrison, Ridgeview

Cesar Garcia, Arvin

Isaac Bowers, Garces

Tanner Williford, Stockdale

Brandon Dunn, Stockdale

Oso Velez, Wasco

Chris Thompson, Ridgeview

Malik Delouth, Independence

David Hernandez, Independence

Jake Jaime, Liberty

Ryan Aguilar, Liberty

Matthew Bayaca, Highland

Ruben Cervantes, Chavez

Zach Pierce, Ridgeview

Kyle Connelly, Centennial

