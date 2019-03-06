Boys tennis
Stockdale 9, Bakersfield 0
At Stockdale
SINGLES: Huang, S, d. Buttram, 6-4, 6-4; Gutpa, S, d. Hoss, 4-6, 6-0 (10-5); Park, S, d. Turner, 6-4, 6-4; Choi, S, d. Romanini, 6-2, 6-2; Sinaie, S, d. Nahama, 6-1, 6-2; Hernandez, S, d. Zeimet, 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES: Kwon-Kasula, S, d. Buttram-Romanini, 8-5; Gupta-Goswami, S, d. Itturria-Alexander, 8-1; Sanchez-Bose, S, d. Garcia-Sanchez, 8-0.
W-L: BHS 0-1 SWYL; SHS 4-3, 1-0 SWYL
JV: SHS 9, BHS 0.
Golf
SYL meet
At North Kern
Individual scores: Mason, Bakersfield Christian, 79; McCline, BCHS, 84; Phad, Independence, 84; Schroeder, BCHS, 85; Lytle, BCHS, 87. Team scores: 1. BCHS: 422; 2. Tehachapi: 507; 3. IHS: 543; 4. West: 616; 5. Golden Valley: 617; 6. Ridgeview: 672.
Football
A total of 54 Kern County senior football players were drafted for the upcoming U.S. Army All-Star Bowl at Rabobank Arena on April 26. Listed below is the selections in descending order as they were drafted by the Gold or Black squad.
Gold Squad
Tahj Wright, Ridgeview
James Johnson, North
Ceyontay Bell, Bakersfield
Alex Aguilar, Shafter
Emmanuel Castro, Garces
Chris Romero, North
Adrian Moreno, Bakersfield
Mason Partain, North
Kolton Baker, Frontier
Richard Lara, East
Traveion Bell, Garces
Jorge Rosales, Arvin
Ryan Harlen, South
Jordan Phillips, Bakersfield Christian
Ryan Brown, West
Ernest Jackson, Frontier
Jason Beltran, East
Antwon Thompson, Bakersfield
Armani Denweed, Independence
Andrew Hernandez, Mira Monte
Colin Rankin, Garces
Sergio Gonzalez, Delano
Isaac Jimenez, Garces
Austen Mahan, Frontier
Drew Mosley, Garces
Jacob Lightner, Kern Valley
Dwayne Dickerson, Golden Valley
Black Squad
Sam Stewart, Jr., Liberty
Tyreak Walker, Kennedy
Daelin Degraffenreid, Ridgeview
Anthony Villanueva, Liberty
Shannon Ferguson, North
Brycen Lindsey, Liberty
Grant Bloom, Centennial
Logan Smith, Tehachapi
Kaden Uribe, Garces
Hunter Riley, Liberty
Luis Haro, South
Dwhani Gillard, Foothill
Pierre Morrison, Ridgeview
Cesar Garcia, Arvin
Isaac Bowers, Garces
Tanner Williford, Stockdale
Brandon Dunn, Stockdale
Oso Velez, Wasco
Chris Thompson, Ridgeview
Malik Delouth, Independence
David Hernandez, Independence
Jake Jaime, Liberty
Ryan Aguilar, Liberty
Matthew Bayaca, Highland
Ruben Cervantes, Chavez
Zach Pierce, Ridgeview
Kyle Connelly, Centennial
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.