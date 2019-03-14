BVL
BY TREVOR HORN/thorn@bakersfield.com

Baseball

Ridgeview 7,

Bakersfield Christian 5 (10 innings)

At BCHS

W: Ruiz. L: Granillo. 2B: BCHS: Paul, Langston, Granillo. RHS: Sandoval. Notes: BCHS: (Kyle Langston 3-5 2R, Noah Granillo 2-40. RHS: (Ethan Trejo 2-5, Gavyn Siefert 5-5 4 RBI scored go-ahead run).

W-L: BCHS 2-7, 1-2 SYL; RHS 9-3, 3-0 SYL

Independence 12, West 1

At West

WP: Penaloza. LP: Saldana. 2B: IHS: Crisantos, Borskey, Ramirez, Guzman, Garibay, Perryman. Notes: IHS (Derek Penaloza 4IP 0H 7K, Jordan Lopez 2-3, Nick Perryman 2-4, Nate Guzman 2-4)

W-L: IHS 3-6, 2-0 SYL; WHS 1-7, 0-2 SYL

JV: IHS d. WHS. F/S: IHS d. WHS

Highland 7, Foothill 1

At Foothill

WP: Iparraguirre. LP: Del Gado. 2B: HHS: Burdick. FHS: Witcher. 3B: HHS: Salas. Notes: HHS: (Iparraguirre 6IP 1H 1R 3BB 6K 2RBIs, Nico Joven 2RBIs.)

W-L: HHS 8-1, 4-0 SEYL; FHS 5-7, 0-3 SEYL

Other score:

Tehachapi 6, Golden Valley 4

Softball

Independence 22, West 0

At West

W: Amaya L: Maga. 2B: IHS: Ontiveros, Campos 2, Nick, Aguayo, Sanchez, Lyburtus. HR: IHS: Lyburtus. Notes: (IHS: Lyburtus 2-3, 4 RBI; Campos 3-4 3 RBI. Amaya and Harrison: No-hitter.)

W-L: IHS (2-1, 2-0 SYL)

JV: IHS d. WHS

Bakersfield Christian 1, Ridgeview 0

WP: Smith. LP: Ybarra. 2B: BCHS: Lazaro 2. Notes: RHS (Ybarra 6IP 9H 1R 0BB 6K). BCHS: (Smith 7IP 3H 0R 1BB 7K, Lazaro 2-3, Smith 2-3, Reed 2-3).

At Mira Monte Tournament

Liberty 4, Clovis West 1

WP: Nielsen. LP: Robles. 2B: LHS: Hosik. HR: LHS: Miller. Notes: LHS (Presley Hosick 3-4).

Liberty 3, Garces 0

WP: Hosick. LP: Escobedo. 2B: Serda. Notes: (Presley Hosick 2-4).

Other scores:

Clovis West 11, Garces 2

Kern Valley 3, Taft 3

East 12, Kern Valley 4

Taft 9, East 5

Wasco 13, Frazier Mountain 2

Delano 11, Frazier Mountain 0

Wasco 11, Delano 0

Chavez d. Arvin

Chavez 8, Mira Monte 5

Mira Monte d. Arvin

Boys tennis

Bakersfield Christian 7, Ridgeview 2

At Ridgeview

SINGLES: Buetow, B, d. Sanchez 6-0, 6-0; Marussig, B, d. Gonzales 6-0, 6-1; Bloemhof, B, d. Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0; Wei, B, d. Sutalevoro 6-3, 7-6; C. Gaines, B, d. Malandez 6-1, 6-1. Heer, B, d. Bun 6-2, 6-1. DOUBLES: C. Gaines-Heer, B, d. Sanchez-Rodriguez 8-2; Gonzales-Sutalevoro, R, d. Tieu-A. Gaines 8-0; Cristobol-Ith, R, d. Deboer-Zhang 8-2.

W-L: BCHS (4-4, 3-0 SYL)

Bakersfield 5, Frontier 4

At Bakersfield

SINGLES: Buttram, B, d. Howard 6-3, 6-0; Hoss, B, d. Molina 6-4. 4-6, 10-4; Turner, B, d. Chung 6-0, 6-0; Romanini, B, d. Mallabo 6-0, 6-2; Mayo, F, d. Ziemet 6-4, 6-3; Barnes, F, d. Sanchez 6-3, 6-4.

DOUBLES: Butram-Hoss, B, d. Howard-Molina 6-2, 6-0; Mayo-Barnes, F, d. Turner-Romanini 8-7 (7-4), Dayhad-Ford, F, d. Najama-Alexander 8-7 (7-4)

W-L: BHS (4-3, 1-2 SWYL), FHS (2-7, 0-3 SWYL)

JV: FHS 8, BHS 1

West 9, Independence 0

At West

SINGLES: Contreras d. Zapata 6-1, 6-1; De Jesus d. Bernal 6-3, 6-4; May d. Gaytan 6-1, 6-4; Ojeda d. Axume 6-2, 6-2; Secreto d. Flores 6-2, 7-5; Acevedo d. Rodriguez 6-3, 7-6.

DOUBLES: Contreras-Secreto d. Bernal-Axume 8-1; May-Ojeda d. Reyes-Ortega 8-4; Kim-Villa d. Flores-Gutierrez 8-2.

W-L: WHS (9-1, 2-1 SYL), IHS (5-4, 0-2)

JV: WHS 6, IHS 3

North 8, Mira Monte 1

At North

SINGLES: Hernandez, N, d. Rodriguez 7-5, 6-2; Dotten, N, d. Flores 3-6, 6-2 (10-5); Sepuldeva, M, d. Corona 2-6, 6-2 (10-8); Jimenez, N, d. Vasquez 6-2, 6-1; Boston, N, d. Sajarto 6-3, 2-6 (10-5); Bocanegra, N, d. Flores 6-4, 1-6 (10-8). DOUBLES: Hernandez-Corona, N., d. Rodriguez-Sepuldeva 8-2; Jimenez-Dotten, N, d. Flores-Vasquez 7-7 (10-6); Maples-Davidson, N, via forfeit.

W-L: NHS (3-0 SEYL)

Taft 9, Kennedy 0

At Taft

SINGLES: Rivera d. Buton 6-0, 6-0; Magana d. Hernandez 6-0, 6-1; Ngyuen d. Cabrillas 6-2, 6-1; Ginn d. Lagula 5-7, 7-6, 10-5; Moncada d. Aguilar 6-2, 6-0; Guzman d. Gonzalez 6-1, 6-4.

DOUBLES: Magana-Ngyuen d. Buton-Hernandez 8-3; Moncada-Mejia d. Cabrillas-Lagula 8-1; Gama-Guerrero d. Maneilla-Irrebarria 8-3.

W-L: TUHS (7-0, 6-0 SSL) KHS (0-5 SSL)

JV: Taft d. Kennedy

Boys golf

SSL #2

At Delano Golf Course, Par 32

SHAFTER (251): Denogea 42, Millwee 44, Wilson 51, Valdivia 54, Martinez 60

TAFT (252): Cole 37, Hamblin 46, Lopez 48, Johnson 59, Reimers 62

CHAVEZ (264): Sanchez 44, Salas 53, Alhassan 54, Chinna 55, Balsa 58

WASCO (265): Ruddell 48, Mav. Greenfield 52, Mag. Greenfield 53, Garza 54, Jackson 58

KENNEDY (285): Singh 49, Casillas 53, Alfaro 60, Sebastian 61, Garcia 62

MCFARLAND (320): Leon 57, Acosta 62, Rocha 65, Parra 67, Torres 69.

Standings: 1. Shafter 18, 1. Taft 18, 3. Chavez 12, 4. Wasco 8, 5. Kennedy 4, McFarland 0

Girls Swimming and Diving

Bakersfield Christian 131,

Visalia-Central Valley Christian 35

200 Medley Relay: BCHS: Washburn, Wise, Reeves, McKay 2:05.72; 200 Freestyle: B, Reeves; 2:18.28; 200 Individual Medley: B; Rehkopf; 2:29.09; 50 Freestyle: C; Ritzenma. 26.53; 1 meter Diving: B; Perry, 147.35; 100 Butterfly: B; Reeves; 1:08.25; 100 Freestyle: B; McKay; 1:02.28; 500 Freestyle: B; Vegas; 6:51.25; 200 Freestyle Relay: BCHS- Crider, Rehkopf, Wise, Washburn; 1:51.28; 100 Backstroke: C; Ritzema; 1:14.46; 100 Breaststroke: B; Rehkopf; 1:13.82; 400 Freestyle Relay: BCHS- Rehkopf, McKay, Stahl, Vegas; 4:31.91.

Boys Swimming and Diving

Bakersfield Christian 120, CVC 43

200 Medley Relay: BCHS: Epperly, Monsibais, Roodzant, Vegas; 1:48.65; 200 Freestyle: B; Roodzant; 1:51.69; 200 Individual Medley: C, VanWoudenburg; 2:13.47; 50 Freestyle: B; Vegas; 23.25; 1 meter Diving: B; Bentz; 149.50; 100 Butterfly: B Ritchie; 1:05.10; 100 Freestyle: B; Carter; 54.13; 500 Freestyle: B; Roodzant; 4:55.06; 200 Freestyle Relay: BCHS- Roodzant, Morrow, Epperly, Vegas; 1:36.19; 100 Backstroke: B; Vegas; 58.81; 100 Breaststroke: C; Tiersma; 1:12.38; 400 Freestyle Relay: BCHS- Richie, Nguyen, Morrow, Monsibais; 4:18.22.

