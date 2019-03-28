Baseball
Ridgeview 6, Golden Valley 0
At Golden Valley
W: Moran. L: Cuellar. 2B: RHS (Ruiz, Guiterrez, Garza). 3B: RHS (Ruiz). Notes: RHS (Ruiz 2-2 RBI 2R SB, Castro 2-3 RBI R, Alatorre 2-3 2RBI.)
W-L: RHS (12-3, 7-0 SYL).
JV: RHS d. GVHS.
Mira Monte 4, East 3
At Mira Monte
W: Garcia. L: Lopez. 2B: MM (Rodriguez). Notables MM (Rivera walk-off single).
W-L: MMHS (4-3 SEYL).
Highland 10, North 4
At Highland
W: Miranda. L: Kolbert. 2B: HHS (Salas, A. Fajardo, Vidal, Scarry 2, I. Fajardo) NHS (Mooney, Kolbert). Notes: HHS (Salas 2-2 RBI SB; I. Fajardo 1-2, RBI, Vidal 1-3, RBI, SB; Miranda 5 IP, 4H, 1ER, 5K, RBI, SB)
Softball
Independence 14, Tehachapi 0
At Tehachapi
W: Amaya. 2B: IHS (Ovando, Amaya, Price). HR (Ontiveros, Ramirez, Price 2). Notables (Price 3-4, 4 RBI; Ontiveros 2-4, 2RBI; Amaya 2-3, RBI; Ovando 2-3).
W-L: IHS (9-2, 6-0 SYL); THS (4-5, 1-4).
Highland 7, North 0
At Highland
W: Solis. L: Martinez. 2B: HHS (Campos 2); NHS (Martinez). HR: HHS (Acosta-Tacket). Notables: HHS (Acosta-Tacket 4RBI; Campos 3-4).
W-L: HHS (11-4, 7-0).
JV: HHS d. NHS
Bakersfield Christian 16, West 0
At West
W: Smith. 2B: BCHS (Ramirez, Abernathy). HR: Lazaro. Notables: BCHS (Lazara 1-4, 2RBI, 3R; Reed 2-2, 4RBI, 2R; Ramirez 2-3, 2R, 3RBI.
W-L: BCHS (10-4, 6-1 SYL)
Boys tennis
Liberty 9, Frontier 0
At Frontier
SINGLES: Shafik d. Howard, 6-2, 6-2; Guimte d. Mayo 6-0, 6-0; Blaine d. Barnes, 6-0, 6-0; Adkins d. Ford, 6-0, 6-0; Zierenberg d. Tolentino, 6-0, 6-0; Nguyen d. Waite, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Shafik-Guimte d. Howard-Mayo, 8-0; Nguyen-Govindji d. Barnes-Ford, 8-0; Quezada-Nam d. Padilla-Paylaga, 8-7.
W-L: LHS (12-4, 7-0 SWYL), FHS (3-12, 0-7 SWYL).
Taft 8, Chavez 1
At Taft
SINGLES: Rivera, T, d. Cibrian 6-0, 6-2; Magana, T, d. Agwinaldo 6-1; Nyguen, T, d. Espitis 6-3, 6-3; Ginn, T, d. Toribio 6-1, 6-3; Becerra, C, d. Moncada 6-4, 6-1; Guzman, T, d. Francisco 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES: Rivera-Mgyauen, T, d. Cibrian-Agwinaldo 6-1, 6-1; Magana-Guzman, T, d. Toribio-Cerra 6-0, 6-1; Mejia-Gama, T, d. Pinoliar-Manzo 6-3, 6-0.
W-L: THS (12-2, 9-0 SSL); CCHS (6-3 SSL).
West 9, Ridgeview 0
At West
SINGLES: Contreras, W, d. Sanchez 6-3, 6-2; De Jesus, W, d. Rodriguez 6-0, 6-1; May, W, d. Fetalvero 6-1, 6-7, 10-6; Ojeda, W, d. Melendez 6-1, 6-1; Secreto, W, d. Cristobal 6-3, 6-1; Acevedo, W, d. Bunch 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES: De Jesus-Secreto, W, d. Sanchez-Rodriguez 8-2; May-Ojeda, W, d. Fetalvero-Cristobal 8-1; Kim-Villa, W, d. Orozco-Ith 8-2.
W-L: WHS (16-2, 5-2); RHS (6-8, 1-6).
JV: WHS d. RHS 8-1
Bakersfield Christian 9, Tehachapi 0
At Tehachapi
SINGLES: Buetow d. Bilotta 6-0, 6-0; Marussig d. Zheng 6-0, 6-0; Bloemhof d. Olvany 6-0, 6-0; Wei d. Hernandez 6-0, 6-0; C. Gaines d. Prajapati 6-0, 6-0; Heer d. Cribbs 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Tieu-A. Gaines d. Zheng-Olvany 8-2; Zhang-DeBoer d. Prajapati-Cribbs 8-1.
BCHS (11-7, 7-0 SYL)
Boys golf
SSL No. 4 Tournament
Delano Golf Course
Chavez (227): Chinna 43, Sanchez 44, Gonzalez 44, Alhassan 47, Balsa 49.
Shafter (233): Millwee 44, Wilson 45, Denogean 47, Ramirez 48, Valdivian 49.
Taft (233): Lopez 42, Cole 42, Hamblin 47, Johnson 50, Van Vee 52.
Wasco (247): Greenfield 42, Garza 46, Ante 50, Ramirez 52, Ruddell 57.
Kennedy (270): Sebastian 49, Casillas 50, Singh 53, Falcon 57, Magana 61.
McFarland (300): Gonzalez 57, Rocha 59, Acosta 61, Torres 61, Parra 62.
SSL standings: Taft 34, Shafter 32, Chavez 30, Wasco 16, Kennedy 8, McFarland 0
SYL No. 4 Tournament
At Buena Vista Golf Course
Par 72
Bakersfield Christian (393): Moran 77, Lytly 77, Brown 78, Schroder 79, McClain 82
Independence (536): Thadungmartvorakul 93, Deck 97, Billington 99, Hook 106, Kay 141
West (597): Hass 102, Naranjo 102, Lindenberger 130, Bowhan 130, Santos 133
Tehachapi (609): Artzer 97, Clark 107, Scott 133, Sanchez 133, Atherton 139
RIdgeview (626): Jones 81, Valenzuela 130, Gonzalez 132, Von Sossen 136, To 147
Golden Valley (627): Estrada 94, Boye 128, Alghaithy 131, Madrigal 132, E. Handley 142
SYL Standings: BCHS, Independence, Tehachapi, West, Golden Valley, Ridgeview.
Girls Swimming and Diving
Bakersfield Christian 144, Ridgeview 28
200 Medley Relay: BCHS- Wheeler, Crider, Reeves, Stahl, 2:18.45; 200 Freestyle: B, Wise, 2:14.88; 200 Individual Medley: B, Wheeler, 2:42.97; 50 Freestyle: B; McKay, 27.45; 1 meter Diving: B; Perry, 152.00; 100 Butterfly: B, Underwood, 1:32.74; 100 Freestyle: B; Rehkopf, 58.28; 500 Freestyle: B, McKay 6:34.89; 200 Freestyle Relay: BCHS- Wheeler, Crider, Osborn, Schuler, 2:07.54; 100 Backstroke: B; Washburn 1:11.06; 100 Breaststroke: B, Wise, 1:14.55; 400 Freestyle Relay: BCHS- Crider, Osborn, Penner, Wise, 4:34.71
JV: Ridgeview 98 BCHS 6
Boys Swimming and Diving
Bakersfield Christian 131, Ridgeview 34
200 Medley Relay: BCHS- Epperly, Monsibais, Vegas, Nguyen, 1:52.63; 200 Freestyle: B, Morrow, 2:04.63; 200 Individual Medley: B; Velasquez, 2:23.99; 50 Freestyle: B; Morrow, 24.29; 1 meter Diving: B; Bentz; 134.2; 100 Butterfly: B; Ritchie, 1:02.10; 100 Freestyle: B; Roodzant, 50.20; 500 Freestyle: B; Epperly, 6:10.44; 200 Freestyle Relay: BCHS- Roodzant, Rahal, Morrow, Epperly, 1:38.36; 100 Backstroke: B; Velasquez 1:06.78; 100 Breaststroke: B; Roodzant, 1:04.46; 400 Freestyle Relay: BCHS- Monsibais, Abril, Nguyen, Morrow, 4:05.25
JV: Ridgeview 72 BCHS 40
