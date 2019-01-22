Boys basketball
Liberty 68, Centennial 62
LHS: Hill 20, Gonzalez 18, Batten 3, Stewart 8, Medrano 2, Ochoa 12, O’Connell 2, Smith 1, Slaussen 2.
CHS: Richey 4, Roberts 3, Redstone 12, Espericueta 14, Martin 4, West 23, Warkentin 2.
Garces 67, Frontier 40
GMHS (13-12, 3-3 SWYL): Sakowski 15, Floyd 2, McMurtrey 4, Cinquemani 6, Sill 4, St. Claire 2, Egbe 12, Hughes 19, Torres 3.
FHS: Murray 13, Tourney 11, Saavedra 9.
Shafter 53, Taft 42
Kennedy 65, Arvin 57
Chavez 88, McFarland 70
Bakersfield 79, Stockdale 67
Girls basketball
Liberty 35, Centennial 31
At Liberty
LHS (8-12, 4-2 SWYL): Daniel 2, Soldano 1, Picarelli 7, Canfield 12 (6 rebs, 5 steals), Sampley 8 (4 steals), Almaguer 5 (8 rebs, 6 steals).
CHS (5-21, 0-6): Calkins 2, Jacquez 6, Williamson 3, Christie 1, Little 8, Dougherty 11.
JV: LHS d. CHS
McFarland 50, Chavez 30
At Chavez
MHS (20-4, 8-0 SSL): Hernandez 4, Lopez 3, Diaz 19, A. Gonzalez 4, Barajas 4, Rodriguez 13, E. Gonzalez 3.
CCHS (11-9, 4-4): Cortez 6, Sanchez 7, Rodriguez 4, Leyva 8, Cassillas 1, Rodriguez 2, Gutierrez 2.
JV: CCHS 34, MHS 21
Bakersfield 65, Stockdale 40
At Stockdale
BHS: Key 7, Wandick 9, Frink 9, Johnson 2, Linzie 19, Hayden 4, Killebrew 4, Sanders 10.
SHS (8-11, 1-5): Tate 15, Jennings 8, Dzamesi 8, Nommensen 4, Johnson 2, Felemi 2, Exarchoulakos 1.
JV: BHS d. SHS. F/S: BHS d. SHS.
Shafter 58, Taft 42
At Taft
SHS (14-5, 6-2 SSL): Birruetta 12, Santos 11, Ortiz 2, Chacon 11, Alyssa Perez 22.
JV: SHS d. THS.
Arvin 44, Kennedy 25
Boys soccer
Bakersfield 2, Stockdale 1
At Bakersfield; Halftime: 1-0, BHS
BHS (5-15-2, 1-3-1 SWYL): Goals: Rous, Arias. Assists: Rous, Sanchez. Saves: Hoss 7.
SHS (5-7-4, 2-1-1): Goals: Paige. Saves: DeSantiago 5.
JV: SHS 1, BHS 1. F/S: SHS 2, BHS 1.
Centennial 4, Liberty 1
At Centennial; Halftime 0-0
CHS (8-4-4, 2-1-2 SWYL): Meeks, Cruz, Thomas, Elwell. Assists: Medina, Morales 3. Saves: Highfell 6.
LHS (2-2-1)
JV: CHS 2, LHS 0.
Garces 2, Frontier 0
GMHS (4-2 SWYL): Goals: Ekpemogu 2. Assists: Halevy 2. Saves: Tiscareno 2.
FHS: Saves: Gregory 7.
Arvin 4, Kennedy 0
Girls soccer
Stockdale 3, Bakersfield 0
At Stockdale; Halftime: 0-0
SHS (11-4-4, 3-2-1 SWYL): Goals: LaClare 2, Gutierrez. Assists: Macias. Saves: Harris 5 saves.
JV: SHS 0, BHS 0. F/S: SHS 1, BHS 1.
Garces 2, Frontier 2
Centennial 2, Liberty 2
Arvin 2, Kennedy 0
Chavez 3, McFarland 0
Shafter 2, Taft 0
Boys wrestling
South Yosemite League Duals Tournament
Team champion: Golden Valley
Individual champions: 106: Maradiga, Ridgeview; 113: Hernandez, Golden Valley; 120: Rojas, GV; 126: Martinez, GV; 132: Rueda, GV; 138: Leon, GV; 145: Machado, GV; 152: Guerrero, R; 160: Valencia, GV; 170: Spainhoward, R; 182: Bordon, R; 195: Perez, GV; 220: Enriques, Independence; 285: Singh, I.
Girls wrestling
South Yosemite League Duals Tournament
Team champion: Golden Valley
Individual champions: 101: Dominguez, Golden Valley; 106: Quirarte, Ridgeview; 111: Armendariz, R; 116: Ochoa, R; 121: Barnes, West; 126: Hunter, GV; 131: Lefotu, GV; 137: Avila, W; 143: Cortez, GV; 150: Perez, R; 160: Lewis, GV; 170: Castillo, R; 189: Osorio, GV; 235: Bullard, GV.
From Monday
Boys basketball
MLK Showcase
At Visalia-El Diamante
Bakersfield Christian 81, Reedley-Immanuel 59
BCHS (16-4): Taylor 24 (8 3-pointers), Waller 17 (8 ast), Marantos 12, Latu 12, Henderson 8, Ngyuen 3, Yurosek 2 (14 rebs), Guinn 2, Ernst 2.
Liberty 52, Fresno-Roosevelt 42
LHS: Hill 22, Gonzalez 7, Batten 4, Medrano 5, Smith 10, Rigby 2.
North 64, Fresno 63 (OT)
NHS: Ferguson game-high 34 points
