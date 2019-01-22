BVL
BY TREVOR HORN/thorn@bakersfield.com

Boys basketball

Liberty 68, Centennial 62

LHS: Hill 20, Gonzalez 18, Batten 3, Stewart 8, Medrano 2, Ochoa 12, O’Connell 2, Smith 1, Slaussen 2.

CHS: Richey 4, Roberts 3, Redstone 12, Espericueta 14, Martin 4, West 23, Warkentin 2.

Garces 67, Frontier 40

GMHS (13-12, 3-3 SWYL): Sakowski 15, Floyd 2, McMurtrey 4, Cinquemani 6, Sill 4, St. Claire 2, Egbe 12, Hughes 19, Torres 3.

FHS: Murray 13, Tourney 11, Saavedra 9.

Shafter 53, Taft 42

Kennedy 65, Arvin 57

Chavez 88, McFarland 70

Bakersfield 79, Stockdale 67

Girls basketball

Liberty 35, Centennial 31

At Liberty

LHS (8-12, 4-2 SWYL): Daniel 2, Soldano 1, Picarelli 7, Canfield 12 (6 rebs, 5 steals), Sampley 8 (4 steals), Almaguer 5 (8 rebs, 6 steals).

CHS (5-21, 0-6): Calkins 2, Jacquez 6, Williamson 3, Christie 1, Little 8, Dougherty 11.

JV: LHS d. CHS

McFarland 50, Chavez 30

At Chavez

MHS (20-4, 8-0 SSL): Hernandez 4, Lopez 3, Diaz 19, A. Gonzalez 4, Barajas 4, Rodriguez 13, E. Gonzalez 3.

CCHS (11-9, 4-4): Cortez 6, Sanchez 7, Rodriguez 4, Leyva 8, Cassillas 1, Rodriguez 2, Gutierrez 2.

JV: CCHS 34, MHS 21

Bakersfield 65, Stockdale 40

At Stockdale

BHS: Key 7, Wandick 9, Frink 9, Johnson 2, Linzie 19, Hayden 4, Killebrew 4, Sanders 10.

SHS (8-11, 1-5): Tate 15, Jennings 8, Dzamesi 8, Nommensen 4, Johnson 2, Felemi 2, Exarchoulakos 1.

JV: BHS d. SHS. F/S: BHS d. SHS.

Shafter 58, Taft 42

At Taft

SHS (14-5, 6-2 SSL): Birruetta 12, Santos 11, Ortiz 2, Chacon 11, Alyssa Perez 22.

JV: SHS d. THS.

Arvin 44, Kennedy 25

Boys soccer

Bakersfield 2, Stockdale 1

At Bakersfield; Halftime: 1-0, BHS

BHS (5-15-2, 1-3-1 SWYL): Goals: Rous, Arias. Assists: Rous, Sanchez. Saves: Hoss 7.

SHS (5-7-4, 2-1-1): Goals: Paige. Saves: DeSantiago 5.

JV: SHS 1, BHS 1. F/S: SHS 2, BHS 1.

Centennial 4, Liberty 1

At Centennial; Halftime 0-0

CHS (8-4-4, 2-1-2 SWYL): Meeks, Cruz, Thomas, Elwell. Assists: Medina, Morales 3. Saves: Highfell 6.

LHS (2-2-1)

JV: CHS 2, LHS 0.

Garces 2, Frontier 0

GMHS (4-2 SWYL): Goals: Ekpemogu 2. Assists: Halevy 2. Saves: Tiscareno 2.

FHS: Saves: Gregory 7.

Arvin 4, Kennedy 0

Girls soccer

Stockdale 3, Bakersfield 0

At Stockdale; Halftime: 0-0

SHS (11-4-4, 3-2-1 SWYL): Goals: LaClare 2, Gutierrez. Assists: Macias. Saves: Harris 5 saves.

JV: SHS 0, BHS 0. F/S: SHS 1, BHS 1.

Garces 2, Frontier 2

Centennial 2, Liberty 2

Arvin 2, Kennedy 0

Chavez 3, McFarland 0

Shafter 2, Taft 0

Boys wrestling

South Yosemite League Duals Tournament

Team champion: Golden Valley

Individual champions: 106: Maradiga, Ridgeview; 113: Hernandez, Golden Valley; 120: Rojas, GV; 126: Martinez, GV; 132: Rueda, GV; 138: Leon, GV; 145: Machado, GV; 152: Guerrero, R; 160: Valencia, GV; 170: Spainhoward, R; 182: Bordon, R; 195: Perez, GV; 220: Enriques, Independence; 285: Singh, I.

Girls wrestling

South Yosemite League Duals Tournament

Team champion: Golden Valley

Individual champions: 101: Dominguez, Golden Valley; 106: Quirarte, Ridgeview; 111: Armendariz, R; 116: Ochoa, R; 121: Barnes, West; 126: Hunter, GV; 131: Lefotu, GV; 137: Avila, W; 143: Cortez, GV; 150: Perez, R; 160: Lewis, GV; 170: Castillo, R; 189: Osorio, GV; 235: Bullard, GV.

From Monday

Boys basketball

MLK Showcase

At Visalia-El Diamante

Bakersfield Christian 81, Reedley-Immanuel 59

BCHS (16-4): Taylor 24 (8 3-pointers), Waller 17 (8 ast), Marantos 12, Latu 12, Henderson 8, Ngyuen 3, Yurosek 2 (14 rebs), Guinn 2, Ernst 2.

Liberty 52, Fresno-Roosevelt 42

LHS: Hill 22, Gonzalez 7, Batten 4, Medrano 5, Smith 10, Rigby 2.

North 64, Fresno 63 (OT)

NHS: Ferguson game-high 34 points

