Boys wrestling
Frontier 37, Bakersfield 32
At BHS
106: Diaz, B, by fall, Acala, :40. 113: Ozuna, F, by forfeit. 120: Appleton, F, dec, Onsurez, 7-6. 126: Reyes, F, by forfeit. 132: Fletcher, F, by fall, Jennings, 2:53. 138: Bloemhof, B, by dec, Morphis, 7-4. 145: Landin, F, maj. dec, Spears, 15-6. 152: Gonzalez, B, by fall, Salinas, 4:29.
160: Aguirre, F, by fall, Sanchez, 1:38. 170: Priest, B, maj. dec, Landin, 16-8. 182: Tracy, F, by forfeit. 195: Annis, B, maj. dec, Shepherd, 11-2. 220: Darter, dec, Pafford, 1-0. 285: Hill, B, by forfeit.
JV: FHS 41, BHS 36
Boys soccer
Independence 4, Tehachapi 2
At Independence; halftime: 2-0 IHS
IHS (7-11-1, 4-2 SYL)-GOALS: Valenzuela 2, Ramirez, Rodriguez. ASSISTS: Sandoval 2, Orozco, Valenzuela. SAVES: Camacho 5.
JV: THS d. IHS 4-0.
Ridgeview 2, Golden Valley 0
RHS (11-5-1, 6-0-1 SYL)-GOALS: Santano, Ceja. ASSISTS: Molina 2. SAVES: Sandoval 4.
South 2, Foothill 1 (double overtime)
At South; halftime: 0-0
SHS (14-4-5, 4-2 SEYL)-GOALS: Montes, Rivas. SAVES: Baquedano 3.
FHS (4-1-1)
JV; F/S: SHS d. FHS 3-0.
West 4, Bakersfield Christian 2
At West
WHS (3-12-1, 1-4-1 SYL-GOALS: Aguila, E Ojeda, May 2. ASSISTS: Duarte, Garcia 2. SAVES: Lozada 2.
JV: WHS d. BCHS 1-0.
Girls soccer
East 5, Mira Monte 0
At Mira Monte
EHS (15-6-1, 5-1 SEYL)-GOALS: Espinoza 2, Vielma, Baamuer, M Garcia. ASSISTS: K Rodriguez 2, Esqueda 2. SAVES: Lopez 1.
JV: EHS d. MHS 3-1.
IHS 7, Tehachapi 0.
At Independence; halftime: 5-0
IHS (8-11-1, 5-2 SYL)-GOALS: D Furukawa 5, Gaines, Weir. ASSISTS: Weir, Mazantini 2, Franco, Gaines.
Girls basketball
Mira Monte 57, East 36
At Mira Monte
MMHS (5-1 SEYL): S Bolanos 6, Blackmon 4, Guzman 4, A Bolanos 13, Perez 16, Perea 5, Rivera 2, Lopez 7.
JV; F/S: MMHS d. EHS 47-25; MMHS d. EHS 22-15.
Highland 63, North 60
HHS (14-8, 5-1 SEYL): Flores 2, Sandoval 2, Ferguson 3, Chavolla 9, Gutierrez 16, Linton 28, Lawton 2, Melanson 1.
North (9-13, 3-3): Flud 2 (6 steals), Palacios 15, Jones 1, K Chavez 22, Rodriguez 11 (11 rebs), Davis 2 (3 blocks), Boardman 3, C Chavez 4.
West 45, Bakersfield Christian 39
At BCHS
WHS (12-10, 3-3 SYL): K Thomas Roberts 10, Gray 6 (10 rebs), Vaughn 9, C Thomas Roberts 7, Lopez 5, Purdy 8.
JV: WHS d. BCHS.
Foothill 37, South 24
Boys basketball
North 62, Highland 51
At North
NHS (12-12, 5-1 SEYL): Ferguson 19 (8 assists), Atkerson 17 (15 rebs), Mitchell 12, Gentry 7, Medina 2, J Johnson 3, S Johnson 2.
JV; F/S: NHS d. HHS; HHS d. NHS.
Independence 69, Tehachapi 52
At Independence
IHS (15-5, 5-1 SYL): Codamon 11, Williams 3, Crawford 10, Perry 10, Carter 23, Ervin 6, Roberts 1, Tapia 2, Delouth 2, Anderson 1.
THS (10-9, 2-4): Lomonaco 4, Garcia 10, Montgomery 7, Carol 2, King 2, Jones 6, Bauer 4, Thompson 13, Swain 2, Ball 2.
JV; F/S: IHS d. THS; THS d. IHS
West 74, Bakersfield Christian 73 (double OT)
At West
WHS (9-12, 3-3 SYL): Sartin 22, Gonzales 6, D. Sweeney (5 rebs), Alvarez 21, Washington 4, Daniels 7, Webb 5, Farjardo 7, Watson 2.
BCHS (16-5, 5-1): Waller 31, Henderson 20, Taylor 12, Marantos 10.
Foothill 66, South 41
At South
FHS (11-10, 5-1 SEYL): Valdez 18, Seales 11, Davis 5, Stingley 6, Burns 11, Turner 15 (11 rebs, 10 blocks).
JV; F/S: FHS d. SHS; FHS d. SHS.
East 66, Mira Monte 62
