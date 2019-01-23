BVL
BY TREVOR HORN/thorn@bakersfield.com

Boys wrestling

Frontier 37, Bakersfield 32

At BHS

106: Diaz, B, by fall, Acala, :40. 113: Ozuna, F, by forfeit. 120: Appleton, F, dec, Onsurez, 7-6. 126: Reyes, F, by forfeit. 132: Fletcher, F, by fall, Jennings, 2:53. 138: Bloemhof, B, by dec, Morphis, 7-4. 145: Landin, F, maj. dec, Spears, 15-6. 152: Gonzalez, B, by fall, Salinas, 4:29.

160: Aguirre, F, by fall, Sanchez, 1:38. 170: Priest, B, maj. dec, Landin, 16-8. 182: Tracy, F, by forfeit. 195: Annis, B, maj. dec, Shepherd, 11-2. 220: Darter, dec, Pafford, 1-0. 285: Hill, B, by forfeit.

JV: FHS 41, BHS 36

Boys soccer

Independence 4, Tehachapi 2

At Independence; halftime: 2-0 IHS

IHS (7-11-1, 4-2 SYL)-GOALS: Valenzuela 2, Ramirez, Rodriguez. ASSISTS: Sandoval 2, Orozco, Valenzuela. SAVES: Camacho 5.

JV: THS d. IHS 4-0.

Ridgeview 2, Golden Valley 0

RHS (11-5-1, 6-0-1 SYL)-GOALS: Santano, Ceja. ASSISTS: Molina 2. SAVES: Sandoval 4.

South 2, Foothill 1 (double overtime)

At South; halftime: 0-0

SHS (14-4-5, 4-2 SEYL)-GOALS: Montes, Rivas. SAVES: Baquedano 3.

FHS (4-1-1)

JV; F/S: SHS d. FHS 3-0.

West 4, Bakersfield Christian 2

At West

WHS (3-12-1, 1-4-1 SYL-GOALS: Aguila, E Ojeda, May 2. ASSISTS: Duarte, Garcia 2. SAVES: Lozada 2.

JV: WHS d. BCHS 1-0.

Girls soccer

East 5, Mira Monte 0

At Mira Monte

EHS (15-6-1, 5-1 SEYL)-GOALS: Espinoza 2, Vielma, Baamuer, M Garcia. ASSISTS: K Rodriguez 2, Esqueda 2. SAVES: Lopez 1.

JV: EHS d. MHS 3-1.

IHS 7, Tehachapi 0.

At Independence; halftime: 5-0

IHS (8-11-1, 5-2 SYL)-GOALS: D Furukawa 5, Gaines, Weir. ASSISTS: Weir, Mazantini 2, Franco, Gaines.

Girls basketball

Mira Monte 57, East 36

At Mira Monte

MMHS (5-1 SEYL): S Bolanos 6, Blackmon 4, Guzman 4, A Bolanos 13, Perez 16, Perea 5, Rivera 2, Lopez 7.

JV; F/S: MMHS d. EHS 47-25; MMHS d. EHS 22-15.

Highland 63, North 60

HHS (14-8, 5-1 SEYL): Flores 2, Sandoval 2, Ferguson 3, Chavolla 9, Gutierrez 16, Linton 28, Lawton 2, Melanson 1.

North (9-13, 3-3): Flud 2 (6 steals), Palacios 15, Jones 1, K Chavez 22, Rodriguez 11 (11 rebs), Davis 2 (3 blocks), Boardman 3, C Chavez 4.

West 45, Bakersfield Christian 39

At BCHS

WHS (12-10, 3-3 SYL): K Thomas Roberts 10, Gray 6 (10 rebs), Vaughn 9, C Thomas Roberts 7, Lopez 5, Purdy 8.

JV: WHS d. BCHS.

Foothill 37, South 24

Boys basketball

North 62, Highland 51

At North

NHS (12-12, 5-1 SEYL): Ferguson 19 (8 assists), Atkerson 17 (15 rebs), Mitchell 12, Gentry 7, Medina 2, J Johnson 3, S Johnson 2.

JV; F/S: NHS d. HHS; HHS d. NHS.

Independence 69, Tehachapi 52

At Independence

IHS (15-5, 5-1 SYL): Codamon 11, Williams 3, Crawford 10, Perry 10, Carter 23, Ervin 6, Roberts 1, Tapia 2, Delouth 2, Anderson 1.

THS (10-9, 2-4): Lomonaco 4, Garcia 10, Montgomery 7, Carol 2, King 2, Jones 6, Bauer 4, Thompson 13, Swain 2, Ball 2.

JV; F/S: IHS d. THS; THS d. IHS

West 74, Bakersfield Christian 73 (double OT)

At West

WHS (9-12, 3-3 SYL): Sartin 22, Gonzales 6, D. Sweeney (5 rebs), Alvarez 21, Washington 4, Daniels 7, Webb 5, Farjardo 7, Watson 2.

BCHS (16-5, 5-1): Waller 31, Henderson 20, Taylor 12, Marantos 10.

Foothill 66, South 41

At South

FHS (11-10, 5-1 SEYL): Valdez 18, Seales 11, Davis 5, Stingley 6, Burns 11, Turner 15 (11 rebs, 10 blocks).

JV; F/S: FHS d. SHS; FHS d. SHS.

East 66, Mira Monte 62

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.