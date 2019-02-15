BVL
BY TREVOR HORN/thorn@bakersfield.com

Boys wrestling

Central Section Masters championships

At Lemoore High

Championships

TEAM SCORES: 1. Clovis-Buchanan 307. 2. Clovis 272, 3. Clovis North 214.5. 4. Bakersfield 192.5. 5. Selma 184.5. 6. Frontier 168.5. 7. Clovis East 89. 8. Kingsburg 82.5. 9. Santa Maria-Righetti 81.5. 10. Porterville-Monache 80.5 Locals: 26. Golden Valley 30.

106: Figueroa, Selma, maj dec, Gioffre, Buchanan, 12-3; 113: Lujan, Selma, dec, Negrete, Jr., Buchanan, 5-1; 120: Renteria, Buchanan, tech fall, Rivera, Selma, 18-2; 126: Joint, Lemoore, dec, Leake, Buchanan, 6-2; 132: Franco, CN, dec, Petrucello, Clovis, 11-4; 138: Deen, Buchanan, dec, Bloemhof, 9-4 (OT); 145: Sihavong, Fresno-Bullard, dec, Martin, Buchanan, 7-3; 152: Luchau, Selma, dec, Anderson, Clovis, 8-2; 160: Olguin, Buchanan, maj dec, Aguirre, Frontier, 12-1;170: Rodriguez, Selma, dec, Cardwell, Porterville-Monache, 4-3; 182: Tracy, Frontier, tech fall, Gianakopulos, Clovis, 17-2; 195: Martin, Buchanan, maj dec, Jackson, Kingsburg; 220: Good, Clovis, maj dec, Darter, Bakersfield, 9-0; 285: Hill, Bakersfield, dec, Schmidtke, Clovis East, 3-2

3rd

106: Mendez, Righetti, maj dec, Arsitio, Clovis North, 11-1; 113: Mouritsen, Clovis, dec, H. Zinking, CN, 5-3; 120: Paulson, Clovis, dec, Cruz, CN, 8-7 (OT); 126: Murphy, CN, dec, Valdovinos, Clovis West, 10-7; 132: Viveros, Kingsburg, dec, Gioffre, Buchanan, 5-3; 138: Morphis, Frontier, by fall, Watts, Clovis North, :14. 145: Cuttone, CN, dec, Rogers, Corcoran, 1-0; 152: Garcia, Paso Robles, maj dec, Avila, Monache, 11-3; 160: Zavala, Tulare-Mission Oak, dec, Kloster, Lemoore, 8-5. 170: Contino, Buchanan, dec, Priest, BHS, 5-3; 182: Annis, BHS, dec, Rodriguez, Clovis West, 4-2; 195: Sayles, Clovis, dec, Shepherd, Frontier, 5-0;

220: Morales, Clovis West, dec, Watson, Fresno-Edison, 7-6;

285: Slatic, Fresno-Bullard, dec, Cook, Madera, 7-0.

5th place

106: Terrence, Clovis, by fall, Hernandez, Corcoran, 3:36; 113: Chavez, Orange Cove, dec, Garcia, Visalia-El Diamante, 5-2; 120: Gayton, Lemoore, inj def, Arreola, Dinuba; 126: Rhoads, Clovis, inj def, Reyes, Frontier; 132: Lucio, Bakersfield, dec, Fletcher, Frontier, 9-3; 138: Sepulveda, Selma, dec, Perez, Firebaugh, 4-3; 145: Sekhon, Fresno-Central, inj def, Rodriguez, Santa Maria-Righetti; 152: Raiz, Buchanan, inj def, BeniBanduenga; 160: Chiaramonte, Clovis, by fall, Sanchez, BHS, :58; 170: Frantzich, Clovis, inj def, Long, Dinuba; 182: Manzo, Chowchilla, dec, Maez, Arroyo Grande, 7-6; 195: Garcia, Arroyo Grande, dec, Mendivel, BHS, 4-3: 220: Nunley, Tulare Union, inj def, Cardwell, Buchanan; 285: Houston, Hanford, inj def, Lightner, Kern Valley.

7th place

106: Certa, Fresno-Hoover, inj def, Alcantar, Nipomo; 113: Madrigal, inj def, Castro, Dinuba; 120: Murphy, Central, inj def, Leia, Kingsburg; 126: Olea, Exeter, inj def, W. Bedrosian, Coalinga; 132: Tanner, Paso Robles, dec, Miranda, Hanford, 5-2; 138: Jackson, Kingsburg, dec, Zungia, Central, 3-2; 145: Martino, Clovis, by fall, Wills, Centennial, 3:59; 152: Gonzalez, BHS, dec, Almaguer, Clovis North, 10-3; 160: Sherwood, CN, by fall, Brar, Clovis East, 2:44;

170: C. Landin, Frontier, by fall, Visconte, Morro Bay; 182: Garcia, Selma, dec, Mannion, Clovis East, 7-2; 195: Vaca, Madera, dec, Cardenas, Visalia-El Diamante, 4-3; 220: Mittlestead, Exeter, by fall, Aispuro, McFarland, 1:36; 285: Rojas III, Liberty-Madera Ranchos, by fall, Lee, Visalia-Golden West, 2:58.

9th place

106: Martinez, Visalia-Golden West, by fall, Acala, Frontier, 1:24; 113: Onsurez, BHS, inj def, Jimenez, Visalia-Redwood; 120: Florez, Exeter, dec, Appleton, Frontier, 6-4; 126: Gonzalez, Sanger, inj def, Reyes, Hanford; 132: Rodriguez, Redwood, dec, Kephart, Arroyo Grande, 8-4; 138: Logan, Clovis, dec, Leon, Golden Valley, 5-0; 145: Machado, Golden Valley, inj def, Landin, Frontier; 152: Stafford, Sanger, maj dec, Sullivan, Redwood, 16-7; 160: Grantham, Madera South, by fall, Hernandez, Selma, 1:28; 170: Micallef, Oakhurst-Yosemite, dec, Spainhoward, Ridgeview, 3-1. 182: Sharp, Clovis North, inj def, Bordon, Ridgeview; 195: Tripp, Visalia-Mt. Whitney, maj dec, Underwood, Clovis North; 220: Pafford, Frontier, inj def, Pulis, Hanford; 285: Campbell, Clovis, by fall, Herrera, Tulare-Mission Oak, 1:13.

Girls wrestling

Central Section Masters

Locals in semifinals, Saturday

At Lemoore High

101: Dominquez, GV vs Rodriguez, Buchanan; Hernandez, Frontier vs Mendoza, Selma. 106: Quirarte, Ridge vs Albarron, Foothill. 116: Garcia, Kovoumatian, Monache; Juarez, Foothill vs Tell, Santa Maria-Righetti. 121: Perez, Mira Monte vs Venagas, Mt. Whitney; Barnes, West vs Mendoza, Selma. 126: Pelayo, East vs Scherer, North. 131: Lefotu, GV vs Garcia, Pioneer Valley; Manriquez, Foothill vs Mares, Kingsburg. 143: Perez, Ridge vs Barillas-Hernandez, Visalia-Redwood. 150: Donis, South vs Braswell, Liberty. Ohens, Stockdale vs Barfield Bishop. 189: Osori, GV vs Mata, Firebaugh.

High school boys basketball

Central Section playoffs, quarterfinals

Division I

No. 6 Bakersfield 57, No. 3 Arroyo Grande 56

BHS (20-6): Ackerman 3, Henry 20 (6 asst), Geary 10, McGee 2, Reaves 4, Whatley 12 (11 rebs), Bikakis 6.

AG (23-6): Atherton 2, Whalen 2, Gomez 13, Hutchens 21, Smith 16, Armstrong 2.

D-II

No. 4 Independence 53, No. 5 Porterville 50

IHS (21-6): Ervin 7, Codamon 11, Perry 9, Crawford 10, Carter 16.

D-III

No. 8 Chavez 75, No. 1 Visalia-Mt. Whitney 69

No. 4 Dinuba 47, No. 5 Garces 45

No. 6 North 69, No. 3 Sanger 57

NHS (18-12): Gentry 14, Keys 10, Mitchell 7, Medina 7, Ferguson 24, Atkerson 7

D-IV

No. 1 Bakersfield Christian 75, No. 8 Madera South 39

No. 4 Kerman 65, No. 5 Mira Monte 47

No. 3 Foothill 92, No. 6 Taft 55

FHS (17-11): Diaz 2, Valdez 22, Seales 9, Stingley 11 (13 rebs), Torres 3, Phillips 24, Turner 22 (15 rebs, 6 assists).

THS (18-8): Popejoy 5, Smith 12, Jeffries 2, Massey 3, Reimers 2, McAfee 7, Downey 2, Self 14, Terrell 11, Bullard 2.

D-V

No. 4 California City 79, No. 5 Fowler 78

High school boys soccer

Central Section playoffs, quarterfinals

Division I

No. 9 South 1, No. 1 San Luis Obispo 0 2OT

No. 7 Ridgeview 4, No. 2 Santa Maria 2

RHS: Goals: Cazares, Navarro 2, Ceja

Assists: Caro, Rico, Ceja. Saves: 7 Sandoval

D-II

No. 9 Stockdale at No. 1 Tulare Western, ppd.

(will be played at noon, Bob Mathias Stadium)

D-III

No. 7 Wasco at No. 2 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial, ppd

(rescheduled to 6 p.m., Saturday)

D-IV

No. 1 Foothill 3, No. 8 Kerman 0

No. 3 Arvin 6, No. 11 Chowchilla 0

No. 10 Mira Monte at No. 2 Lindsay

D-V

No. 1 Garces 9, No. 9 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 0

GHS (21-2-4): Goals: Ekpemogu 2, Cisneros 3, Halevy, Pantoja, Butkiewicz 2. Assists: Halevy 2, Ekpemogu, Navarro 2) F. Bank 3). Saves: Tiscareno 2

No. 2 Mendota 2, No. 7 Taft 0

D-VI

No. 8 Bakersfield Christian 2, No. 1 Porterville-Granite Hills 1

High school girls soccer

Central Section playoffs, quarterfinals

Division I

No. 5 Clovis West 2, No. 4 Liberty 1 OT

CW (16-6-1): Falco, Berg.

LHS (17-5-3): GOAL: Evans.

D-II

No. 5 Tulare Western 3, No. 4 Highland 1

No. 2 Tulare Union 5, No. 7 Garces 3

D-IV

No. 1 Kingsburg 5, No. 8 Foothill 0

D-VI

No. 1 Arvin 4, No. 8 Corcoran 1

No. 5 Kennedy at No. 4 O’Neals-Minarets

No. 6 Reedley-Immanuel at No. 3 Rosamond

Boys swimming

Stockdale 104 BCHS 70

200 Medley Relay: Stockdale; 1:52.68; 200 Free: B; Morrow; 2:04.25

200 IM: B; Monsibais; 2:31.31; 50 Free: S; Tran; 23.81; 1 meter Diving: S; Akey; 143.95; 100 Butterfly: S; Eskander; 1:03.69; 100 Free: S; Faz; 59.57; 500 Free: S; Settle; 5:52.63; 200 Free Relay: Stockdale; 1:45.31; 100 Back: B; Velasquez; 1:11.75; 100 Breaststroke: B; Monsibais; 1:09.16; 400 Free Relay: BCHS (Ritchie; Epperly, Morrow, Monsibais) 3:42.37

Girls swimming

Stockdale 104 BCHS 76

200 Medley Relay: BCHS (Washburn, Wise, Vegas, McKay) 2:07.53; 200 Free: S, Andi; 2:21.66; 200 IM: B; Vegas; 2:55.30; 50 Free: S; Bailey; 27.66;1 meter Diving: S; Taylor; 175.10; 100 Butterfly: S; Napier; 1:14.75; 100 Free: B; Washburn; 58.97; 500 Free: S; Bailey; 6:14.29; 200 Free Relay: Stockdale (Ramos, Gomez, Fu, Gonzalez) 2:00.25; 100 Backstroke: B, Washburn; 1:10.94; 100 Breaststroke: B; Wise; 1:18.31; 400 Free Relay: BCHS- (Wise, Stahl, McKay, Washburn) 4:10.66

