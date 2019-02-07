bvl
Girls Basketball

West 52, Tehachapi 41

at Tehachapi

WHS (16-10, 7-3 SYL): K. Thomas-Roberts 7, Vaughn 10, C. Thomas-Roberts 18, Castorena 7, Cristobal 8, Purdy 2.

JV: THS d. WHS F/S: THS d. WHS

Boys Basketball

Tehachapi 48, West 46

WHS (10-15, 4-6 SYL): Sartin 14, Alvarez 10, Daniels 4, Webb 2, Washington 1, Sweeney 6, Gonzales 1, Wells 7.

Boys Soccer

West 3, Tehachapi 2, OT

WHS (5-14-1, 3-6-1): Goals: Jones, Ojeda (2). Saves: Lozada 4, Lopez 1.

JV: WHS 0, THS 0

