BY TREVOR HORN/thorn@bakersfield.com

Boys basketball

Central Section Tournament, semifinals

Division I

No. 2 Fresno-Bullard 60,

No. 6 Bakersfield High 53

Bullard: Anderson 1, Estrada 21, Burnet 14, White 2, Rush 13, Greeley 9.

Bakersfield: Ackerman 8, Henry 7, Geary 8, McGee 4, Olivas 2, Reaves 4, Revecho 3, Whatley 12, Bikakis 5.

Division II

No. 1 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial 83, No. 4 Independence 58

Division III

No. 4 Dinuba 69, No. 8 Chavez 63

No. 2 Reedley-Immanuel 69, No. 6 North 66

Division IV

No. 1 Bakersfield Christian 69,

No. 4 Kerman 49

KHS (19-11): Helmuth 5, Shubin 17, Troutman 6, Sandoval 4, Layton 8, Mendrin 7, Jones 2.

BCHS (22-6): Taylor 12, Henderson 18, Waller 18, Yurosek 9, Marantos 5, Latu 4, Guinn 3.

No. 3 Foothill 80, No. 2 Visalia-

Central Valley Christian 74 (OT)

FHS (18-11): Valdez 2, Seales 18, Phillips 12, Davis 11, Turner 37 (11 rebs, 10 blocks, 6 assists, 4 steals).

Division V

No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 80, No. 4 Cal City 73 (OT)

Baseball

Terrio Tournament

Centennial 3,

Bakersfield Christian 1

At Centennial

W: Villegas. L: Langston. S: Torres. 2B: CHS (Torres), BCHS (Johnson). HR: CHS (Moccardini). Notes: CHS (Villegas 8K 4 1/3 IP, Townson 2-3 2 SB, Torres 2 2/3 IP 7K, Redstone 1-1 RBI SB), BCHS (Johnson 2-3).

W-L: CHS 2-0, BCHS 1-1.

JV: CHS 10, BCHS 4.

Frontier 7, North 1

At North

W: Tourney. L: Lucas. 2B: FHS (Smith), NHS (Bryan). Notes: FHS (Tatum 2-4 1R 1RBI, Weiner 2-3 1BB 1R 1RBI), NHS ()

W-L: FHS 3-0.

JV: FHS 16, NHS 1 (4 innings)

Liberty 8, Highland 3

At Liberty

W: Cruz (1-0). L: Maranda (0-1). 2B: LHS (Tobias, Coffey), HHS (Fajardo). HR: LHS (Dickey). LHS (Kaleb Dickey 2-3 2 RBI, Cutter Coffey 2-3 1 RBI, Wade Froehlich 2-3 1 RBI, Will Hernandez 2-3, 1RBI), HHS (Isaiah Fajardo 2-4).

W-L: LHS (1-1), HHS (1-1).

JV: LHS 6, HHS 2.

F/S: LHS d. HHS.

Bakersfield 6, Independence 2

At 2nd and P

W: Hunter (1-1). L: Almengor. 2B: BHS (James), IHS (Garibay, Eyraud). HR: BHS (James). Notes: BHS (James 2-4, Baker 1-2 2R 2SB, Brennan 2-2 2R BB 2SB), IHS (Garribary 1-4 1R, Lopez 1-4 1R, Eyraud 1-3 1BB).

BHS 3-1

JV: IHS 13, BHS 3.

From Tuesday

Baseball

Centennial 9, Garces 3

W: Moccardini. L: Uribe. 2B: CHS (McCurtain, Torres). Notes: CHS (Townson 2-3 2RBI).

Softball

Stockdale 7, Fresno-Central 1

W: S. Hornbuckle (1-0). L: Rodriguez. 2B: SHS: S. Hornbuckle, Rolin. Notes: SHS: Sydney Hornbuckle 7IP 3H 3BB 14K, Caitlyn Enriquez 3RBIs, Tayloe Hardin 2-3.

From Monday

Boys Tennis

Centennial 9 Visalia-El Diamante 0

SINGLES: Yackovich, C, d. Dhillon, 8-2; Wong, C, d. Bhatti, 8-1; Nixon, C, d. Batth, 8-0; Klopstein, C, d. Hatcher, 8-5; Desai, C, d. Rodriguez, 8-1; Burrow, C, d. Jung, 8-3.

DOUBLES: Yackovich-Nixon, C, d. Raunik-Hatcher, 8-1; Wong-Klopstein, C, d. Bhatti-Batth, 8-2; Hashim-Kundinger, C, d. Louengeo-Gandola, 8-2.

W-L: CHS (1-0), EDHS (0-1).

