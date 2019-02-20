Boys basketball
Central Section Tournament, semifinals
Division I
No. 2 Fresno-Bullard 60,
No. 6 Bakersfield High 53
Bullard: Anderson 1, Estrada 21, Burnet 14, White 2, Rush 13, Greeley 9.
Bakersfield: Ackerman 8, Henry 7, Geary 8, McGee 4, Olivas 2, Reaves 4, Revecho 3, Whatley 12, Bikakis 5.
Division II
No. 1 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial 83, No. 4 Independence 58
Division III
No. 4 Dinuba 69, No. 8 Chavez 63
No. 2 Reedley-Immanuel 69, No. 6 North 66
Division IV
No. 1 Bakersfield Christian 69,
No. 4 Kerman 49
KHS (19-11): Helmuth 5, Shubin 17, Troutman 6, Sandoval 4, Layton 8, Mendrin 7, Jones 2.
BCHS (22-6): Taylor 12, Henderson 18, Waller 18, Yurosek 9, Marantos 5, Latu 4, Guinn 3.
No. 3 Foothill 80, No. 2 Visalia-
Central Valley Christian 74 (OT)
FHS (18-11): Valdez 2, Seales 18, Phillips 12, Davis 11, Turner 37 (11 rebs, 10 blocks, 6 assists, 4 steals).
Division V
No. 1 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 80, No. 4 Cal City 73 (OT)
Baseball
Terrio Tournament
Centennial 3,
Bakersfield Christian 1
At Centennial
W: Villegas. L: Langston. S: Torres. 2B: CHS (Torres), BCHS (Johnson). HR: CHS (Moccardini). Notes: CHS (Villegas 8K 4 1/3 IP, Townson 2-3 2 SB, Torres 2 2/3 IP 7K, Redstone 1-1 RBI SB), BCHS (Johnson 2-3).
W-L: CHS 2-0, BCHS 1-1.
JV: CHS 10, BCHS 4.
Frontier 7, North 1
At North
W: Tourney. L: Lucas. 2B: FHS (Smith), NHS (Bryan). Notes: FHS (Tatum 2-4 1R 1RBI, Weiner 2-3 1BB 1R 1RBI), NHS ()
W-L: FHS 3-0.
JV: FHS 16, NHS 1 (4 innings)
Liberty 8, Highland 3
At Liberty
W: Cruz (1-0). L: Maranda (0-1). 2B: LHS (Tobias, Coffey), HHS (Fajardo). HR: LHS (Dickey). LHS (Kaleb Dickey 2-3 2 RBI, Cutter Coffey 2-3 1 RBI, Wade Froehlich 2-3 1 RBI, Will Hernandez 2-3, 1RBI), HHS (Isaiah Fajardo 2-4).
W-L: LHS (1-1), HHS (1-1).
JV: LHS 6, HHS 2.
F/S: LHS d. HHS.
Bakersfield 6, Independence 2
At 2nd and P
W: Hunter (1-1). L: Almengor. 2B: BHS (James), IHS (Garibay, Eyraud). HR: BHS (James). Notes: BHS (James 2-4, Baker 1-2 2R 2SB, Brennan 2-2 2R BB 2SB), IHS (Garribary 1-4 1R, Lopez 1-4 1R, Eyraud 1-3 1BB).
BHS 3-1
JV: IHS 13, BHS 3.
From Tuesday
Baseball
Centennial 9, Garces 3
W: Moccardini. L: Uribe. 2B: CHS (McCurtain, Torres). Notes: CHS (Townson 2-3 2RBI).
Softball
Stockdale 7, Fresno-Central 1
W: S. Hornbuckle (1-0). L: Rodriguez. 2B: SHS: S. Hornbuckle, Rolin. Notes: SHS: Sydney Hornbuckle 7IP 3H 3BB 14K, Caitlyn Enriquez 3RBIs, Tayloe Hardin 2-3.
From Monday
Boys Tennis
Centennial 9 Visalia-El Diamante 0
SINGLES: Yackovich, C, d. Dhillon, 8-2; Wong, C, d. Bhatti, 8-1; Nixon, C, d. Batth, 8-0; Klopstein, C, d. Hatcher, 8-5; Desai, C, d. Rodriguez, 8-1; Burrow, C, d. Jung, 8-3.
DOUBLES: Yackovich-Nixon, C, d. Raunik-Hatcher, 8-1; Wong-Klopstein, C, d. Bhatti-Batth, 8-2; Hashim-Kundinger, C, d. Louengeo-Gandola, 8-2.
W-L: CHS (1-0), EDHS (0-1).
