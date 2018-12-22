Girls soccer
Carlos Grande Invitational Tournament
at East
Wasco 3, Corcoran 0
East 1, Ridgeview 0
East 3, Corcoran 0
Ridgeview 1, Wasco 1
East wins tournament
Boys basketball
Garces 77, Envision Academy 26
At Clovis North, Nor Cal Sports TV Showcase
GHS (9-5): Sakowski 6, Floyd 2, Hatten 7, McMurtrey 8, Cinquemani 4, Sill 4, Egbe 12, Reed 7, Campbell 2, Hughes 17, Torres 8
Clovis North 65, BCHS 55
At Clovis North, Nor Cal Sports TV Showcase
BCHS: Waller 18, Yurosek 11. Henderson 9, Marantos 8, Guinn 4, Taylor 3, Latu 2. Rebounds - BCHS: Yurosek 14, Henderson 7, Marantos 2, Waller 2, Guinn 1, Latu 1.
