BY TREVOR HORN/thorn@bakersfield.com

Girls soccer

Carlos Grande Invitational Tournament

at East

Wasco 3, Corcoran 0

East 1, Ridgeview 0

East 3, Corcoran 0

Ridgeview 1, Wasco 1

East wins tournament

Boys basketball

Garces 77, Envision Academy 26

At Clovis North, Nor Cal Sports TV Showcase

GHS (9-5): Sakowski 6, Floyd 2, Hatten 7, McMurtrey 8, Cinquemani 4, Sill 4, Egbe 12, Reed 7, Campbell 2, Hughes 17, Torres 8

Clovis North 65, BCHS 55

At Clovis North, Nor Cal Sports TV Showcase

BCHS: Waller 18, Yurosek 11. Henderson 9, Marantos 8, Guinn 4, Taylor 3, Latu 2. Rebounds - BCHS: Yurosek 14, Henderson 7, Marantos 2, Waller 2, Guinn 1, Latu 1.

