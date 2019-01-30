BVarsity Live logo
BY TREVOR HORN/thorn@bakersfield.com

High school roundup

Boys basketball

Bakersfield Christian 81,

Ridgeview 66

At Ridgeview

BCHS (18-5, 7-1): Waller 26, Henderson 18 (11 rebs), Latu 11, Yurosek 8 (11 rebs), Taylor 7, Marantos 4, Heer 3, Nguyen 2, Ernst 2.

JV: RHS d. BCHS

Foothill 74, Highland 44

At Highland

FHS (12-11, 6-2): Hurd 2, Valdez 10, Seales 18 (5 stl), Stingley 20 (16 reb), Davis 3, Phillips 4, Schafer 2, Burns 4, Turner 11 (11 rebs, 10 blocks).

JV: FHS d. HHS. F/S: FHS d. HHS

Independence 71, West 47

At Independence

IHS (17-5, 7-1 SYL): Williams 8, Crawford 15, Ervin 8, Perry 15, Carter 9, T. Hernandez 6, J. Hernandez 5, Roberts 2, Turner 2, Delouth 1.

WHS: Daniels 9, Alvarez 7, Webbs 2, Sweney 2, Gonzalez 2, Cartin 19, Deermore 2, Thomas 4.

JV: IHS d. WHS F/S: IHS d. WHS

Other scores:

Mira Monte 74, South 38

Tehachapi 58, Golden Valley 45

Girls basketball

Tehachapi 55, Golden Valley 35

At Golden Valley

THS (19-5, 6-2): Sandholdt 3, Heier 6, Bryant 8, Williams 6, Figueredo 6, Thurman 16, Cotta 3, Burgeus 3, Mendez 2, Brown 2.

JV: THS d. GVHS. F/S: GVHS d. THS

West 43, Independence 30

At West

WHS (14-10, 5-3): Gray 14 (10 rebs), K. Thomas-Roberts 3, Vaughn 6, C. Thomas-Roberts 13, Castorena 3, Purdy 4.

JV: IHS d. WHS. F/S: IHS d. WHS

East 53, North 42

At East

EBHS (16-8, 5-3 SEYL): Landeros 5, Covarrubias 6, Smith 10, Ayala 4, Castro 2, Patterson 26.

NHS (8-13, 3-4): Flud 4, Palacios 10, Jones 2, K. Chavez 9, Rodriguez 9, Davis 2, Jeffcoat 2, Boardman 2, C. Chavez. 1.

Bakersfield Christian 50,

Ridgeview 48

BCHS: Jackson 22 (9 ast), Buetow 6, Rogers 2, Schaefter 4, D. Sule 22 (15 rebs), Taylor 3.

Other score:

Highland 70, Foothill 38

Boys soccer

Ridgeview 9, Bakersfield Christian 1

RVHS: Goals: S. Yamaguchi, Navarro 2, Molina 2, Cazares, Ceja 2, Sandoval. Assists: Cazares, Lopez 3, Bueno 2, Castro, R. Yamaguchi. Saves: Yamaguc 2.

Foothill 2, Highland 1

At Highland; Halftime: 2-0

FHS (17-1-5, 6-1-1 SEYL): Goals: Medina, Cruz. Assists: Arce 2. Saves: Hernandez 5.

JV: FHS 1, HHS 0. F/S: FHS 6, HHS 0.

West 3, Independence 2, OT

At Independence, halftime, West 2-0

WHS (4-13-1, 2-6-1): Goals: J. Ojeda, E. Ojeda, Garcia. Assist: Aguila. Saves: Lopez 3

JV: IHS 2, WHS 0

Other score:

Golden Valley 0, Tehachapi 0

Girls soccer

East 3, North 0

At East

EBHS (17-6-1, 7-1): Goals: Baamuer 2, K. Rodriguez. Assists: Baamuer, K. Rodriguez, Asqueda.

NHS: Saves: Green 12.

JV: EBHS d. NHS

Other scores:

Independence 3, West 0

Highland 2, Foothill 0

Bakersfield Christian 2, Ridgeview 0

From Tuesday

Boys basketball

Taft 53, McFarland 47

THS: Popejoy 2, Self 33, Smith 12, Mcafee 4, Terrell 2.

Girls soccer

Liberty 2, Stockdale 0

At Stockdale

LHS: Goals: Flores, McMahon. Saves: Lynch 3

SHS: Saves: Harris 6.

JV: 0-0. F/S: LHS 1, SHS 0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.