High school roundup
Boys basketball
Bakersfield Christian 81,
Ridgeview 66
At Ridgeview
BCHS (18-5, 7-1): Waller 26, Henderson 18 (11 rebs), Latu 11, Yurosek 8 (11 rebs), Taylor 7, Marantos 4, Heer 3, Nguyen 2, Ernst 2.
JV: RHS d. BCHS
Foothill 74, Highland 44
At Highland
FHS (12-11, 6-2): Hurd 2, Valdez 10, Seales 18 (5 stl), Stingley 20 (16 reb), Davis 3, Phillips 4, Schafer 2, Burns 4, Turner 11 (11 rebs, 10 blocks).
JV: FHS d. HHS. F/S: FHS d. HHS
Independence 71, West 47
At Independence
IHS (17-5, 7-1 SYL): Williams 8, Crawford 15, Ervin 8, Perry 15, Carter 9, T. Hernandez 6, J. Hernandez 5, Roberts 2, Turner 2, Delouth 1.
WHS: Daniels 9, Alvarez 7, Webbs 2, Sweney 2, Gonzalez 2, Cartin 19, Deermore 2, Thomas 4.
JV: IHS d. WHS F/S: IHS d. WHS
Other scores:
Mira Monte 74, South 38
Tehachapi 58, Golden Valley 45
Girls basketball
Tehachapi 55, Golden Valley 35
At Golden Valley
THS (19-5, 6-2): Sandholdt 3, Heier 6, Bryant 8, Williams 6, Figueredo 6, Thurman 16, Cotta 3, Burgeus 3, Mendez 2, Brown 2.
JV: THS d. GVHS. F/S: GVHS d. THS
West 43, Independence 30
At West
WHS (14-10, 5-3): Gray 14 (10 rebs), K. Thomas-Roberts 3, Vaughn 6, C. Thomas-Roberts 13, Castorena 3, Purdy 4.
JV: IHS d. WHS. F/S: IHS d. WHS
East 53, North 42
At East
EBHS (16-8, 5-3 SEYL): Landeros 5, Covarrubias 6, Smith 10, Ayala 4, Castro 2, Patterson 26.
NHS (8-13, 3-4): Flud 4, Palacios 10, Jones 2, K. Chavez 9, Rodriguez 9, Davis 2, Jeffcoat 2, Boardman 2, C. Chavez. 1.
Bakersfield Christian 50,
Ridgeview 48
BCHS: Jackson 22 (9 ast), Buetow 6, Rogers 2, Schaefter 4, D. Sule 22 (15 rebs), Taylor 3.
Other score:
Highland 70, Foothill 38
Boys soccer
Ridgeview 9, Bakersfield Christian 1
RVHS: Goals: S. Yamaguchi, Navarro 2, Molina 2, Cazares, Ceja 2, Sandoval. Assists: Cazares, Lopez 3, Bueno 2, Castro, R. Yamaguchi. Saves: Yamaguc 2.
Foothill 2, Highland 1
At Highland; Halftime: 2-0
FHS (17-1-5, 6-1-1 SEYL): Goals: Medina, Cruz. Assists: Arce 2. Saves: Hernandez 5.
JV: FHS 1, HHS 0. F/S: FHS 6, HHS 0.
West 3, Independence 2, OT
At Independence, halftime, West 2-0
WHS (4-13-1, 2-6-1): Goals: J. Ojeda, E. Ojeda, Garcia. Assist: Aguila. Saves: Lopez 3
JV: IHS 2, WHS 0
Other score:
Golden Valley 0, Tehachapi 0
Girls soccer
East 3, North 0
At East
EBHS (17-6-1, 7-1): Goals: Baamuer 2, K. Rodriguez. Assists: Baamuer, K. Rodriguez, Asqueda.
NHS: Saves: Green 12.
JV: EBHS d. NHS
Other scores:
Independence 3, West 0
Highland 2, Foothill 0
Bakersfield Christian 2, Ridgeview 0
From Tuesday
Boys basketball
Taft 53, McFarland 47
THS: Popejoy 2, Self 33, Smith 12, Mcafee 4, Terrell 2.
Girls soccer
Liberty 2, Stockdale 0
At Stockdale
LHS: Goals: Flores, McMahon. Saves: Lynch 3
SHS: Saves: Harris 6.
JV: 0-0. F/S: LHS 1, SHS 0
