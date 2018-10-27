Liberty senior Peyton Renz did not yield a set in two matches and led the field of four individual girls tennis players that automatically advanced out of the South Area Girls Tennis Championships on Saturday.
The top-four qualifying singles players and top-four doubles teams now advance to the Central Section tournament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Redwood High School in Visalia.
The other three singles qualifiers were Aleyna Young (Centennial), Kayla Ko (Stockdale) and Margo Kuney (Stockdale).
The top-four seeded doubles teams also advanced out of the South Area Tournament, led by Alexsia Drulias and Jackie Sala of Garces. Other Central Section doubles-team qualifiers were Greta Krueger and Kiersten Anderson (Stockdale), Gabriella Guijarro and Jasmine Flores (Stockdale), and Riley and Sierra Kent (North).
Saturday's South Area Tournament was played at Garces.
Garces No. 1-seed in D-II boys water polo playoffs
Garces, the defending Central Section Division II boys water polo champions, were awarded with the No. 1 seed for the second consecutive season.
The Rams have a bye in the first round on Wednesday and will play the winner of No. 9 Fresno-Central at No. 8 Fresno-Edison in the quarterfinals.
The Bakersfield Christian boys are the No. 3 seed in D-III, the highest seed for the Eagles in program history. The Eagles host No. 14 Chowchilla on Wednesday in the opening round.
The Garces girls are the No. 5 seed in D-II and host No. 12 Hanford-Golden West on Wednesday in the opening round.
Girls golf finals on Monday
Liberty junior Regan Barton leads the way, along with teammate Gillian Galicia and Garces’ Claire Cornejo, in the Central Section girls golf championships on Monday at River Island Country Club in Porterville.
Liberty, Stockdale and South Area two-time champion Frontier all advanced to the team championships.
