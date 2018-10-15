Five local girls tennis programs were penalized for a new Central Section bylaw that requires coaches to submit coaching rankings in a timely manner, according to the section offices on Monday.
The tardiness caused Stockdale and East to lose home games in the section team playoff first round matches that begin on Thursday.
Stockdale, East, Wasco, Chavez and Golden Valley were all penalized as well as other teams around the section as the brackets were released on Monday afternoon.
Stockdale, the highest local seed in D-I at No. 5, will play at No. 12 Bakersfield Christian at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Matches are set for 4 p.m. unless authorized for earlier start by the section office.
The tennis playoffs are also the first glimpse at the section playoffs in the first year with the new schools from the central coast that entered the Central Section this season.
North is the highest Kern County seeded program as the Stars are the No. 2 seed in D-III and will host No. 15 Wasco.
Buchanan secures big volleyball win over Central
For the second consecutive season, it now appears that the road to a Central Section Division I volleyball championship will run right through Fresno-Central and Clovis-Buchanan.
The Bears move up to No. 2 in this week’s BVarsity Central Section Top 10 volleyball rankings after Buchanan beat No. 1 Fresno-Central in straight sets on Thursday. The loss the first in two seasons for Central against section opponents, snapping a 46-match in-section win streak, and likely pushes the Bears into the No. 2 seed behind Central when the playoffs are announced later this week. It appeared like No. 3 Liberty might have the inside track to the 2-seed, but with a season-opening loss in four sets to Buchanan in August and the Bears getting the win last week over Central, it’s quite unlikely Liberty will get the 2-seed in the playoffs regardless if the Patriots beat No. 4 Garces and No. 5 Bakersfield this week.
Locals heating up in boys cross country
While the rest of the fall sports in the Central Section had the state playoffs moved up a week, the CIF State office left the cross country state championships on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. That also means that there is still a lot of running to do before the Central Section championships at Woodward Park on Nov. 15.
With a month left before the section championships, there are locals vying for the top individual spots in Division I, II and III.
Stockdale senior Marcus Mota, the defending D-I individual champion, has the No. 2 time in a five-kilometer race behind Clovis North’s Isaiah Galindo, but Mota has only four races under his belt this fall, figuring his best times are still yet to be made.
Same thing goes for Liberty senior Joseph Mikhail, who currently has the second-best time for a D-II boys individual runner in the 5K behind Monache’s Ivan Mendez.
In D-III, Ridgeview junior Alex Cuevas, who was injured in a car accident last August, is the top runner in D-III as the Wolf Pack seek a second consecutive section title and are the top D-III team in the state this season.
BVarsity Central Section Volleyball Top 10
1. Fresno-Central (32-4, 7-1 TRAC, Division I, previous ranking 1)
2. Clovis-Buchanan (28-7, 7-1 TRAC, D-I, 3)
3. Liberty (15-8, 8-0 SWYL, D-I, 2)
4. Garces (26-7, 6-2 SWYL, D-I, 5)
5. Bakersfield (20-5, 6-2 SWYL, D-I, 4)
6. Clovis West (20-12, 4-4 TRAC, D-I, 8)
7. Exeter (29-9, 10-0, CSL, D-II, 6)
8. Clovis East (24-16, 3-5 TRAC, D-I, 7)
9. Clovis (20-11, 1-6 TRAC, D-I, 9)
10. Bakersfield Christian (18-7, 8-0 SYL, D-II, 10)
Divisional rankings
D-I: Central, Buchanan, Liberty, Garces
D-II: Exeter, BCHS, Visalia-El Diamante, Templeton
D-III: Oakhurst-Yosemite, Reedley, Santa Maria-Righetti, Dinuba
D-IV: Mira Monte, Kingsburg, Chowchilla, Reedley-Immanuel
D-V: Fresno-Washington Union, Frazier Mountain, Orosi, Hanford-Sierra Pacific
