After just one season as the head coach at Golden Valley, Josh Bocker resigned last week.
The Bulldogs went 0-10 in Bocker’s lone season.
“A lot went into it,” Bocker said. “Basically I realized Golden Valley wasn’t the place for me after talking with friends and family. I used the experience to grow. It was a rough situation, but I learned a lot. I want to give them a fresh start moving forward.”
It was a daunting task from the beginning. The 24-year-old Bocker was hired in early June, less than two months before the start of fall practice.
“They need someone with experience to go in there.” Bocker said. “It’s a situation that needs to establish discipline and move forward. I didn’t feel I was ready to do that.
“It was tough and we knew we would be down numbers. I just wanted to instill a never-quit mentality. The kids that did finish out the season did a great job and I know they have a bright future there.”
Erich Smith, now the offensive coordinator at Stockdale, resigned during the offseason and Golden Valley hired J. Eric Gonzales in the spring, but he resigned in May for personal reasons.
Golden Valley, which opened in 2004, played the second half of the season with just 18 players and was outscored 420-62 in the program’s first winless season.
The Golden Valley administration declined to comment on Bocker’s resignation.
Interested applicants can contact Golden Valley athletic director Robert Haskell at Robert_Haskell@kernhigh.org.
CIF to make decision on state football playoffs
The CIF State offices in Sacramento announced Monday afternoon that there will be a decision made this morning about whether to push back the start of the state playoffs a week to compensate schools affected by the recent wildfires.
The conference call with commissioners from all 10 sections in the state, including the Central Section, will be made regarding state playoff championships with fires still burning in Northern and Southern California.
The proposal is to push back the start of the state playoffs from the weekend of Nov. 30 to the following weekend to allow teams from the North Coast and Central Coast sections to complete the section playoffs after numerous postponements due to the Camp Fire near Chico that has affected air quality issues all over the state.
“Nothing has been decided until (today),” CIF State associate executive commissioner Ron Nocetti said. “One option is to delay everything a week. If the Central Section plays out as scheduled, the winners would likely have a week off (before the state playoffs).”
Central Section commissioner Jim Crichlow said that if the state makes the decision to push back the state playoffs, there will be no change to the Central Section schedule.
of the section playoffs with the semifinals Friday and the championships on Nov. 23.
“There are kids, that if they lose, they want to get out to their winter sports,” Crichlow said.
Caneta qualifies for World Games
Frontier graduate and former Texas A&M swimmer Jorie Caneta was named to the 52-member team that will represent the United States at the 2019 World University Games in Naples, Italy.
Caneta, who was a three-time All-American at Texas A&M, completed her eligibility for the Aggies in the spring.
Caneta won the 2017 SEC championship in the 100-yard breastroke. She will also compete in the 100 breast.
Competition for the games will be July 4-10 in 2019.
Trevor Horn can be reached at (661) 395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @trevhorn.
