Christmas has passed and it’s time for a full slate of boys and girls basketball tournament play before the league slate heats up next month.
Two local tournaments dot the schedule in boys and girls basketball.
On the girls side, the annual Arvin Holiday Showcase begins on Thursday with games beginning at 9 a.m. at Arvin, Mira Monte and Golden Valley.
The top team in the tournament is San Luis Obispo, which is ranked No. 5 in the first BVarsity Top 10 Central Section rankings.
The Tigers are 14-0 and begin play against Bakersfield Christian at 5 p.m. at Arvin. BCHS (8-2) is led by Lanie Jackson, who leads the Eagles with 19.3 points per game.
There are plenty of other leading scorers to look out for in the Arvin tournament.
Strathmore begins play at 10:20 a.m at Mira Monte. Spartans sophomore Jazmine Soto is averaging 24 points per game. Golden Valley hosts Fresno-Roosevelt a 6:20. The Bulldogs are led by senior standout Tiffany Amos, who is averaging 16 points a game.
The pool play will play out Thursday and Friday with the championship games concluding with the tournament title game at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday at Arvin.
On the boys side, the annual Ralph Krafve Memorial Tournament will kick off in short on Thursday and will heat up on Friday and Saturday at East High.
Independence, which is one of the top teams in the Central Section Division II standings, begins play at 7 p.m. at Stockdale while Liberty and senior standout Isaiah Hill play West at 5:30 at East High. The championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at East.
Johnson cleared for Garces
Junior basketball standout Aliyah Johnson’s transfer from North to Garces has been cleared and will be able to begin play for the Rams beginning Saturday.
Garces begins play at the Buchanan Tournament in Clovis on Thursday at 5 p.m. against Tollhouse-Sierra. Johnson was a BVarsity All-Area first-team selection last season as a sophomore at North, averaging 21 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Stars.
Garces is ranked No. 10 in the BVarsity Central Section rankings. The Rams are 12-1 and have won 11 consecutive games since a 57-41 loss to Tehachapi in the Highland Tournament on Nov. 30. Senior Lexus Green leads the Rams with more than 20 points per game and has solid contribution from sophomores Addisyn McMurtrey and Ire Penesa-Heiser and junior Mayyah Goolsby. The Rams host No. 9 Bakersfield in Southwest Yosemite League play on Jan. 8.
BVarsity Boys Basketball Top 10 Rankings
1. Clovis West (14-1, 0-0 TRAC, Division I)
2. Arroyo Grande (9-2, 0-0 Mountain, D-I)
3. Fresno-Bullard (10-2, 0-0 CMAC, D-I)
4. Clovis East (8-2, 0-0 TRAC, D-I)
5. Clovis North (7-4, 0-0 TRAC, D-I)
6. Bakersfield Christian (8-2, 1-0 SYL, D-IV)
7. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (5-5, 0-0 CMAC, D-II)
8. Bakersfield (6-3, 0-0 SWYL, D-I)
9. San Luis Obispo (9-4, 0-0 Mountain, D-II)
10. Visalia-Central Valley Christian (7-0, 1-0 CSL, D-IV)
Divisional rankings
D-I: Clovis West, Arroyo Grande, Bullard, Clovis East
D-II: Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial, San Luis Obispo, Porterville, Independence
D-III: Visalia-Mt. Whitney, Dinuba, Reedley-Immanuel, Sanger
D-IV: BCHS, Central Valley Christian, Foothill, Madera South
D-V: Liberty-Madera Ranchos, Firebaugh, Porterville-Granite Hills, Fowler
BVarsity Central Section Girls Basketball Top 10 Rankings
1. Clovis West (11-1, 0-0 TRAC, Division I)
2. Clovis North (11-1, 0-0 TRAC, D-I)
3. Clovis-Buchanan (10-3, 0-0 TRAC, D-I)
4. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (10-3, 0-0 CMAC, D-IV)
5. San Luis Obispo (14-0, 0-0 CCL, D-I)
6. Clovis (13-1, 0-0 TRAC, D-I)
7. Hanford (7-3, 0-0 WYL, D-I)
8. Fresno-Central (10-0, 0-0 TRAC, D-I)
9. Bakersfield (8-2, 1-0 SWYL, D-II)
10. Garces (12-1, 1-0 SWYL, D-II)
Divisional rankings
D-I: Clovis West, Clovis North, Buchanan, San Luis Obispo
D-II: Bakersfield, Garces, Oakhurst-Yosemite, Visalia-Redwood
D-III: Selma, Fresno-Roosevelt, Fresno, Tulare Union
D-IV: San Joaquin Memorial, McFarland, Hanford-Sierra Pacific, Porterville
D-V: Caruthers, Kern Valley, Coalinga, Chowchilla
