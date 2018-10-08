By Trevor Horn
The Ridgeview boys cross country team took a big step toward a shot at the CIF State Division III championship next month.
The Wolf Pack entered Saturday’s Asics Clovis Invitational ranked third in their division in the state by PrepCalTrack.com, behind Santa Rosa-Maria Carrillo and Palos Verdes.
In the Championship race, the Wolf Pack finished eighth overall and proved last season’s sixth place finish at state was no fluke by besting Palos Verdes and Maria Carrillo at Woodward Park in Fresno.
Junior Alex Cuevas led the way for Ridgeview with a 16th-place finish in a time of 15 minutes, 30 seconds. Fellow junior Ased Adus finished 50th (16:01) and sophomore Gerardo Moreno finished 58th (16:05).
Stockdale senior Marcus Mota had the top time for a section boys runner in the Championship race with a 15:22. Mota’s time was a personal best in a 5,000-meter race and good for ninth. The defending section D-I champion is seeking his first state medal after finishing 33rd last season.
In the girls championship race, McFarland sophomore Hilda Gonzalez finished 21st (18:25). It was the third-best time for a section girls runner in the race behind Clovis-Buchanan teammates Corie Smith (3rd, 17:19) and Meagan Lowe (4th, 17:31).
Stockdale junior Adham Maher won the boys Large School race in 15:43 and McFarland senior Jose Rodriguez finished second (16:15) in the boys Small School race.
Wasco senior Sayra Raya finished ninth (19:19) in the girls Medium School race.
Liberty moves up to No. 2
After a slow start to the season, Liberty has moved up to No. 2 in this week’s Central Section Volleyball rankings.
The Patriots beat Bakersfield last Tuesday in four sets to remain the lone undefeated team in the Southwest Yosemite League, just past the midway point in the league schedule.
Liberty is seeking a fourth consecutive D-I semifinal appearance. The Patriots won the D-I title in 2016 and won a CIF Southern California D-I playoff game last season.
tennis Postseason begins
The postseason for girls tennis in Kern County begins today with the South Sequoia League tournament at Wasco. The two-day tournament will conclude on Wednesday with the semifinals beginning at 3 p.m.The three Yosemite leagues in Kern County will begin league tournaments later this week and early next week.
BVarsity Central Section Volleyball Top 10
1. Fresno-Central (31-3, 6-0 TRAC, Division I, previous ranking, 1)
2. Liberty (13-8, 6-0 SWYL, D-I, 3)
3. Clovis-Buchanan (26-7, 5-1 TRAC, D-I, 5)
4. Bakersfield (18-4, 5-1 SWYL, D-I, 2)
5. Garces (24-7, 4-2 SWYL, D-I, 4)
6. Exeter (25-8, 6-0 CSL, D-II, 6)
7. Clovis East (26-15, 2-4 TRAC, D-I, 7)
8. Clovis West (19-11, 3-3 TRAC, D-I, 9)
9. Clovis (20-10, 1-5 TRAC, D-I, 8)
10. Bakersfield Christian (15-7, 5-0 SYL, D-II, not ranked)
Top 4 by division
D-I: Fresno-Central, Liberty, Clovis-Buchanan, Bakersfield
D-II: Exeter, BCHS, Visalia-El Diamante, Visalia-Mt. Whitney
D-III: Oakhurst-Yosemite, Reedley, Santa Maria-Righetti, Dinuba
D-IV: Mira Monte, Kingsburg, Chowchilla, Porterville
D-V: Fresno-Washington Union, Frazier Mountain, Orosi, Hanford-Sierra Pacific
