In a prelude to what could happen next week at the Central Section Masters girls wrestling championship, locals were superior on Thursday at the Southeast Divisional tournament.
Leading the way at Mission Oak High in Tulare, Golden Valley came away with four individual champions with Celeste Cubillo winning the 111-pound title along with Aliana Lefotu (131), Kayvette Osorio (189) and Macy Bullard at 235.
In total, locals won seven of the 14 individual champions and represent 81 of the 112 qualifiers to the Masters Championship next Friday and Saturday at Lemoore High.
Froniter freshman, ranked No. 4 in the state, won the 101 title while Genesis Quirarte of Ridgeview won the title at 106, East senior Cindy Pelayo won the 126 title and South’s Shareni Donis won the title at 150.
