Thursday
EYL
Porterville-Monache 37, Delano 13
Friday
SWYL
No. 25 Garces 31, No. 22 Centennial 23
No. 4 Bakersfield 35, Frontier 7
No. 3 Liberty 31, Stockdale 7
SYL
Independence 35, West 20
No. 13 Bakersfield Christian 16, No. 10 Ridgeview 10
Tehachapi 7, Golden Valley 6
SEYL
Highland 41, Foothill 7
South 53, Mira Monte 0
East 21, North 16
SSL
Wasco 26, Arvin 24
Kennedy 70, McFarland 0
Chavez 19, Taft 0
HDL
Boron 28, Kern Valley 21
Bishop 59, Rosamond 24
MRL
Phelan-Serrano 41, Burroughs 6
Non-league
California City at L.A.-Brentwood, canceled due to lightning
8-man
Trona 22, Desert 14
Today’s game
Frazier Mountain at Riverdale Christian
Thursday
No. 1 Fresno-Central 48, Clovis North 14
No. 5 Tulare Union 42, No. 20 Porterville 0
Fresno 28, Reedley 20
Fresno-Roosevelt 53, Fresno-McLane 7
Friday
No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan 28, No. 8 Clovis 7
No. 6 Tulare Western 49, Tulare-Mission Oak 0
No. 7 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial 41, No. 17 Fresno-Edison 14
No. 9 Santa Maria-St. Joseph 49, Atascadero 14
No. 14 Dinuba 47, No. 11 Kingsburg 35
No. 12 Visalia-Central Valley Christian 70, Hanford West 12
No. 15 Santa Maria-Righetti 46, No. 18 Arroyo Grande 24
No. 16 Sanger 63, Madera South 19
Clovis West 20, No. 19 Clovis East 14
Fresno-Bullard 49, No. 21 Madera 27
Selma 28, Exeter 13
Hanford-Sierra Pacific 29, Porterville-Granite Hills 27
Lindsay 61, Farmersville 18
Strathmore 56, Corcoran 14
Reedley-Immanuel 49, Tollhouse-Sierra 0
Chowchilla 45, Oakhurst-Yosemite 21
Liberty-Madera Ranchos 35, Fresno-Washington Union 7
Fresno-Sunnyside 37, Fresno-Hoover 18
Nipomo 34, San Luis Obispo 13
Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley 44, Morro Bay 6
Templeton 56, Santa Maria 40
Caruthers 50, Riverdale 7
Fowler 27, Parlier 16
Orosi 39, O’Neals-Minarets 36
Coalinga at Tranquillity, late
Firebaugh 22, Dos Palos 21
Mendota 18, Avenal 13
Visalia-Golden West 71, Lemoore 40
Visalia-Mt. Whitney 42, Visalia-El Diamante 20
Hanford 34, Visalia-Redwood 14
At BCHS
Ridgeview 0 0 3 7—10
Bakersfield Christian 2 0 8 6—16
First quarter
BC — Safety
Second quarter
No scoring
Third quarter
BC — Harris 1 run (run good)
R — Guillen 31 field goal
Fourth quarter
R — Spainhoward fumble recovery (Guillen kick)
BC — Glinton 75 pass from Maran (kick fail)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — R: Allen 14-61, Hinzo 6-(-3), Wright 5-0, Hall 3-24, Alexander-Williams 6-21, TEAM 2-(-7). BC: Harris 20-79, Maran 8-2.
PASSING — R: Hinzo 8-16-1-51. BC: Maran 8-22-0-186
RECEIVING — R: Alexander-Williams 1-15, Strickland 1-14, Wright 3-5, Ramirez 1-11, Degraffenreid 1-6, Thompson 1-5. BC: Glinton 1-75, Wallace 1-61, Yurosek 2-18, Randle 1-16, Gutierrez 2-5.
W-L: RHS 5-3, 2-1; BCHS 5-3, 3-0
JV: RHS 35, BCHS 0
Bakersfield 35, Frontier 7
Frontier 0 0 0 7—7
Bakersfield 14 21 0 0—35
First Quarter
B— Isaac Jernigan 14 pass from Williams (Bonner kick good)
B— Isaac Jernigan 12 pass from Williams (Bonner kick good)
Second Quarter
B— Isaac Jernigan 10 rush (Bonner kick good)
B— Bonner 14 run (Bonner kick good)
B— Wilson 3 run (Bonner kick good)
Fourth Quarter
F— Miranda 4 run (Cardone kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING — Frontier: Montanio 1-5-0-1; Bakersfield: Williams 5-10-0-68, Easterwood 2-4-0-33, Jones 0-1-0-0
RUSHING — Frontier: Mahan 7-46, Jackson 7-23, Hernandez 6-19, Miranda 3-12, Chaverria 1-6, Kyle 1-(-3), Montanio 4-(-8); Bakersfield: Isaiah Jernigan 3-88, Williams 7-35, Bonner 2-34, Abbott 4-23, Wilson 3-16, Jones 1-14, Isaac Jernigan 1-10, Bell 1-6, Easterwood 7-5, Elliott 1-4
RECEIVING — Frontier: Smith 1-1; Bakersfield: Isaac Jernigan 4-61, Marshall 1-25, Lopez 1-8, Jones 1-5.
Garces 31, Centennial 23
At Sam Tobias Field
CHS 7 3 6 7—23
GMHS 0 14 0 17—31
First quarter
C — Bloom 49 interception return (Gregg kick)
Second quarter
C — Gregg 26 kick
G — Campbell 3 run (Delis kick)
G — Bowers 34 pass from Campbell (Delis kick)
Third quarter
C — Adams 60 pass from Connelly (Kick blocked)
Fourth quarter
G — Delis 36 field goal
G — Uribe 25 interception return (Delis kick)
G — Bell 40 interception return (Delis kick)
C — Adams 7 pass from Connelly (Gregg kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING — CHS: Connelly 10-4, Glass 9-33. GMHS: Campbell 13-44, N. Tobias 21-104, Jimenez 1-2.
PASSING — CHS: Connelly 25-44-5-280. GMHS: Campbell 17-34-1-223.
RECEIVING — CHS: Adams 10-125, Sabol 5-29, Glass 2-31, Dutton 5-83, Delarosa 1-5, Bloom 1-4, Randolph 1-3. GMHS: D. Tobias 1-27, Rankin 7-69, Bowers 5-95, Bradford 3-29, N. Tobias 1-3.
W-L: GMHS (3-5, 2-1 SWYL), CHS (5-3, 1-2 SWYL)
JV: GMHS 43, CHS 7.
East 21, North 16
North 0 8 0 8—16
East 0 14 7 0—21
Second quarter
E—Lara 21 run (Gutierrez kick)
N— Romero 4 run (Romero run)
E—Gutierrez 19 pass from Lara (Gutierrez kick)
Third quarter
E— Phillips 42 interception return (Gutierrez kick)
Fourth quarter
N— Romero 2 run (Romero run)
Individual statistics
RUSHING—North: Romero 18-82, Doten 6-33, Turner 7-28, Castro 2-25, Ruvalcaba 3-22, Ferguson 3-9, Fields 1-5; East: Austin 7-43, Lara 11-29, Martinez 10-27, Team 2-(-2).
PASSING—North: Doten 5-11-1-98, Ferguson 7-13-2-50; East: Lara 10-18-0-158.
RECEIVING—North: Johnson 4-58, Ferguson 2-57, Romero 2-12, Turner 2-11, Fields 1-9, Ruvalcaba 1-1; East: Beltran 4-78, Gutierrez 2-29, Rodriguez 3-28, Husein 1-23.
W-L: North (4-4, 2-1 SEYL), East (4-4, 3-0 SEYL)
JV: North 34, East 6
FS: North 32, East 6
