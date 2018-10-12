BVarsity Live logo
BY TREVOR HORN/thorn@bakersfield.com

Thursday

EYL

Porterville-Monache 37, Delano 13

Friday

SWYL

No. 25 Garces 31, No. 22 Centennial 23

No. 4 Bakersfield 35, Frontier 7

No. 3 Liberty 31, Stockdale 7

SYL

Independence 35, West 20

No. 13 Bakersfield Christian 16, No. 10 Ridgeview 10

Tehachapi 7, Golden Valley 6

SEYL

Highland 41, Foothill 7

South 53, Mira Monte 0

East 21, North 16

SSL

Wasco 26, Arvin 24

Kennedy 70, McFarland 0

Chavez 19, Taft 0

HDL

Boron 28, Kern Valley 21

Bishop 59, Rosamond 24

MRL

Phelan-Serrano 41, Burroughs 6

Non-league

California City at L.A.-Brentwood, canceled due to lightning

8-man

Trona 22, Desert 14

Today’s game

Frazier Mountain at Riverdale Christian

Thursday

No. 1 Fresno-Central 48, Clovis North 14

No. 5 Tulare Union 42, No. 20 Porterville 0

Fresno 28, Reedley 20

Fresno-Roosevelt 53, Fresno-McLane 7

Friday

No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan 28, No. 8 Clovis 7

No. 6 Tulare Western 49, Tulare-Mission Oak 0

No. 7 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial 41, No. 17 Fresno-Edison 14

No. 9 Santa Maria-St. Joseph 49, Atascadero 14

No. 14 Dinuba 47, No. 11 Kingsburg 35

No. 12 Visalia-Central Valley Christian 70, Hanford West 12

No. 15 Santa Maria-Righetti 46, No. 18 Arroyo Grande 24

No. 16 Sanger 63, Madera South 19

Clovis West 20, No. 19 Clovis East 14

Fresno-Bullard 49, No. 21 Madera 27

Selma 28, Exeter 13

Hanford-Sierra Pacific 29, Porterville-Granite Hills 27

Lindsay 61, Farmersville 18

Strathmore 56, Corcoran 14

Reedley-Immanuel 49, Tollhouse-Sierra 0

Chowchilla 45, Oakhurst-Yosemite 21

Liberty-Madera Ranchos 35, Fresno-Washington Union 7

Fresno-Sunnyside 37, Fresno-Hoover 18

Nipomo 34, San Luis Obispo 13

Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley 44, Morro Bay 6

Templeton 56, Santa Maria 40

Caruthers 50, Riverdale 7

Fowler 27, Parlier 16

Orosi 39, O’Neals-Minarets 36

Coalinga at Tranquillity, late

Firebaugh 22, Dos Palos 21

Mendota 18, Avenal 13

Visalia-Golden West 71, Lemoore 40

Visalia-Mt. Whitney 42, Visalia-El Diamante 20

Hanford 34, Visalia-Redwood 14

No. 13 Bakersfield Christian 16,

No. 10 Ridgeview 10

At BCHS

Ridgeview 0 0 3 7—10

Bakersfield Christian 2 0 8 6—16

First quarter

BC — Safety

Second quarter

No scoring

Third quarter

BC — Harris 1 run (run good)

R — Guillen 31 field goal

Fourth quarter

R — Spainhoward fumble recovery (Guillen kick)

BC — Glinton 75 pass from Maran (kick fail)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — R: Allen 14-61, Hinzo 6-(-3), Wright 5-0, Hall 3-24, Alexander-Williams 6-21, TEAM 2-(-7). BC: Harris 20-79, Maran 8-2.

PASSING — R: Hinzo 8-16-1-51. BC: Maran 8-22-0-186

RECEIVING — R: Alexander-Williams 1-15, Strickland 1-14, Wright 3-5, Ramirez 1-11, Degraffenreid 1-6, Thompson 1-5. BC: Glinton 1-75, Wallace 1-61, Yurosek 2-18, Randle 1-16, Gutierrez 2-5.

W-L: RHS 5-3, 2-1; BCHS 5-3, 3-0

JV: RHS 35, BCHS 0

Bakersfield 35, Frontier 7

Frontier 0 0 0 7—7

Bakersfield 14 21 0 0—35

First Quarter

B— Isaac Jernigan 14 pass from Williams (Bonner kick good)

B— Isaac Jernigan 12 pass from Williams (Bonner kick good)

Second Quarter

B— Isaac Jernigan 10 rush (Bonner kick good)

B— Bonner 14 run (Bonner kick good)

B— Wilson 3 run (Bonner kick good)

Fourth Quarter

F— Miranda 4 run (Cardone kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

PASSING — Frontier: Montanio 1-5-0-1; Bakersfield: Williams 5-10-0-68, Easterwood 2-4-0-33, Jones 0-1-0-0

RUSHING — Frontier: Mahan 7-46, Jackson 7-23, Hernandez 6-19, Miranda 3-12, Chaverria 1-6, Kyle 1-(-3), Montanio 4-(-8); Bakersfield: Isaiah Jernigan 3-88, Williams 7-35, Bonner 2-34, Abbott 4-23, Wilson 3-16, Jones 1-14, Isaac Jernigan 1-10, Bell 1-6, Easterwood 7-5, Elliott 1-4

RECEIVING — Frontier: Smith 1-1; Bakersfield: Isaac Jernigan 4-61, Marshall 1-25, Lopez 1-8, Jones 1-5.

Garces 31, Centennial 23

At Sam Tobias Field

CHS 7 3 6 7—23

GMHS 0 14 0 17—31

First quarter

C — Bloom 49 interception return (Gregg kick)

Second quarter

C — Gregg 26 kick

G — Campbell 3 run (Delis kick)

G — Bowers 34 pass from Campbell (Delis kick)

Third quarter

C — Adams 60 pass from Connelly (Kick blocked)

Fourth quarter

G — Delis 36 field goal

G — Uribe 25 interception return (Delis kick)

G — Bell 40 interception return (Delis kick)

C — Adams 7 pass from Connelly (Gregg kick)

Individual statistics

RUSHING — CHS: Connelly 10-4, Glass 9-33. GMHS: Campbell 13-44, N. Tobias 21-104, Jimenez 1-2.

PASSING — CHS: Connelly 25-44-5-280. GMHS: Campbell 17-34-1-223.

RECEIVING — CHS: Adams 10-125, Sabol 5-29, Glass 2-31, Dutton 5-83, Delarosa 1-5, Bloom 1-4, Randolph 1-3. GMHS: D. Tobias 1-27, Rankin 7-69, Bowers 5-95, Bradford 3-29, N. Tobias 1-3.

W-L: GMHS (3-5, 2-1 SWYL), CHS (5-3, 1-2 SWYL)

JV: GMHS 43, CHS 7.

East 21, North 16

North 0 8 0 8—16

East 0 14 7 0—21

Second quarter

E—Lara 21 run (Gutierrez kick)

N— Romero 4 run (Romero run)

E—Gutierrez 19 pass from Lara (Gutierrez kick)

Third quarter

E— Phillips 42 interception return (Gutierrez kick)

Fourth quarter

N— Romero 2 run (Romero run)

Individual statistics

RUSHING—North: Romero 18-82, Doten 6-33, Turner 7-28, Castro 2-25, Ruvalcaba 3-22, Ferguson 3-9, Fields 1-5; East: Austin 7-43, Lara 11-29, Martinez 10-27, Team 2-(-2).

PASSING—North: Doten 5-11-1-98, Ferguson 7-13-2-50; East: Lara 10-18-0-158.

RECEIVING—North: Johnson 4-58, Ferguson 2-57, Romero 2-12, Turner 2-11, Fields 1-9, Ruvalcaba 1-1; East: Beltran 4-78, Gutierrez 2-29, Rodriguez 3-28, Husein 1-23.

W-L: North (4-4, 2-1 SEYL), East (4-4, 3-0 SEYL)

JV: North 34, East 6

FS: North 32, East 6

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.