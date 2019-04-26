The postseason mad-dash to the finish line has arrived.
On Saturday at Garces beginning at 9 a.m., the four high school leagues in the valley region of Kern County (South, Southeast and Southwest Yosemite and South Sequoia) begin the three-week stretch that will culminate at the CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships at Clovis West on May 17-18.
But now it’s about league and county bragging rights setting up for some interesting final heats and with league team titles up for grabs.
There are no one-league, one-heat races here, folks. The best are going to race against each other regardless of what league their school represents.
The one league race that is shored up is the SWYL girls team race. Liberty has that one all but locked up.
Led by Slaytnn Simpson, Emma McMurray, Eliana Klubikin and Samantha Urmston, the Patriots have won each league meet by at least 70 points and are in contention for the Central Section Division I title next week at Clovis West.
While Stockdale boys won the SWYL regular season title, sweeping all five meets. The Mustangs are the favorite, but Liberty, Garces and Centennial are in the mix.
Bakersfield Christian boys have two of the top individual swimmers in the section in Nathan Roodzant (200IM, 100 fly) and Jared Vegas (100 free, 100 back). Those two also lead the Eagles in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. BCHS has the top times in both of those relays and are the favorite in the SYL.
On the girls side in the SYL, Tehachapi, led by Jessica Riggs (100 breast, 200 free, 500 free), and BCHS, led by Elizabeth Rehkopf (200 free, 500 free), are in a heated race for the league title.
North has the upper hand in the SEYL team race while East and South are the front-runners on the girls side.
Wasco and Taft boys are tied in the SSL heading into the meet and the Wasco girls are in control in league.
But when it comes down to individual competition, there is plenty to get excited about.
In the girls 200 free, Simpson and Rehkopf will go wire-to-wire while the girls 50 free will be a sprint to the finish with Centennial’s Shelby Drake, Stockdale’s Antonia Perrier and BCHS’ Kelly Washburn posting the top marks this season.
On the boys side, Vegas and Garces freshman Rory Begin are the favorite in the boys 100 free and it’s a four-person battle in the boys 100 back with Garces’ Eric Klang leading the way just ahead of Vegas, Stockdale’s Nathan Nguyen and Liberty freshman Austin Crist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.