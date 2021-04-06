Halevy scores seven goals in Garces rout

To say Alex Halevy was unstoppable Tuesday night would be an understatement.
The Garces Memorial senior exploded for seven goals, five of them coming in the second half, as the Rams crushed Simi-Valley Royal 12-0 in boys soccer.
Having already netted two goals by intermission, Halevy scored two more in the first four minutes of the second half. That wouldn't even prove to be his most productive stretch of the night.
Halevy capped off his monster game by scoring three more goals all within the span of two minutes late in the second half.
Though Garces only recently began keeping boys soccer records, sports information director Trevor Horn says the output was a single-game high in the short period the Rams have been keeping records.