Gutierrez pitches Ridgeview into D-III finals

One run was more than enough for Jorge Gutierrez, who pitched Ridgeview into the Division III Central Section Baseball Championship game.
Gutierrez pitched a complete-game shutout and the fourth-seeded Wolf Pack moved one win closer to a section title by shutting out top-seeded Templeton 1-0 on the road in semifinal play Wednesday.
Gutierrez scattered five hits and struck out nine batters to improve to 7-2 on the season. For good measure, he added a double at the plate.
Ridgeview will now travel to face second seeded Kerman (21-2) in the championship game which is currently set to be played at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.