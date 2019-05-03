Seniors Dakota Ochoa from Liberty and Maverick Pavletich from Garces have been the top two boys golfers in Kern County all season.
Those two will be teeing off with a local freshman in the Central Section South Area boys golf championships on Tuesday at Sundale Country Club.
Ochoa, who recently signed to Chico State, and Pavletich will be in the first group out on the course at 11 a.m. with Stockdale freshman David Chhuo Chan.
The top three teams from the Division I field and the top 10 golfers with a score better than a 13-over-par 85 that are not on any of those teams advance to the Central Section championships May 13 at River Island Country Club in Porterville
Groupings with tee times
11 a.m. - Dakota Ochoa, Liberty; David Chhuo Chan, Stockdale; Maverick Pavletich, Garces
11:08 - Hayden Hughes, Liberty; Ryan Paulson, Stockdale; Karl Chawengchawali, Garces
11:16 - Octavio Romero, North; Madhav Raja, Highland; Drew Jordan, Frontier
11:24 - Conner Kent, Bakersfield; Matt Stennitt, Liberty; Dylan Briscoe, Garces
11:32 - Adam Duncan, Liberty; Akhil Gorla, Stockdale; Caleb Jameson, Frontier
11:40 - John Beck, Stockdale; Palmer Bank, Garces; Paul Dahm, Bakersfield
11:48 - Giancarlo Sacco, Garces; Donovan Simos, Frontier; Dalton Jones, Ridgeview
11:56 - Carson Parks, Bakersfield; Jacob Borda, Liberty; Justin Yang, Stockdale
12:04 p.m. - Nick Cinquemani, Garces; Randall Cimental, Liberty; Mark Brown, Stockdale; Brayden Snyder, Rosamond
