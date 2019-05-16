After just one season as the head football coach at East, Chad Grider has announced his resignation on Thursday.
Grider said he has a member in his immediate family that is having health issues that will require more time from him than his duties as a football coach would allow.
“My family needs me at this point in time,” Grider said. “There are some health issues that are personal in nature with my immediate family. We heard some information that will require me to help out with my mom and dad.”
The timing is not perfect, and Grider knows that. The Blades, who went 5-6 overall in 2018 and shared the Southeast Yosemite League title with North, are in the middle of spring ball.
“It’s a learning opportunity that life if a very fragile thing,” Grider said. “There is going to be a point in time where they will have to possibly change their course of action. We here at East preach at about family. Just at this time, my immediate family needs to be there on the afternoons and weekends. I have a sister in Paso Robles and it’s just us, so I need to be there for them. You have to put things in perspective.”
Grider will also step down as a teacher on campus at East and will be hired as a special education teacher at Vista West High School to allow him more time in the afternoons to help out his family.
