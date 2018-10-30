Since John Price took over the volleyball program three years ago, the Rams have won a Central Section Division II championship and a CIF Southern California D-I regional playoff match.
But Tuesday night’s win in the Central Section D-I quarterfinals ranks right up there with the two other wins for Price because this season’s squad was so inexperienced coming in.
The fourth-seeded Rams beat No. 5 Clovis West 30-28, 25-21, 18-25, 25-17 at home to advance to the D-I semifinals at No. 1 Fresno-Central for the second consecutive season.
Getting here guarantees the Rams another trip to the SoCal playoffs, but this accomplishment is key because it was not a guarantee.
“It’s right up there in terms of achievement because of the makeup of the team,” Price said. “There is so much inexperience out there. We really have a bunch of people out there that have not played a lot. They’ve really stepped up in the last two weeks.”
A lot of the success this season, and the three previous, are because of the tremendous leadership of senior outside hitters Perri Starkey and Lailah Green.
Both are set to sign to four-year programs next week with Starkey headed to UC Davis and Green headed to Campbell University in North Carolina.
Both four-year varsity standouts have always been heavy hitters but truly became extensions of the coaching staff this season with only one other full-time starter in Aly Dees returning from last year.
“They have been. Perri has always had that instinct. Lailah has really grown into that role,” Price said. “Lailah had made some unbelievable strides. Perri has been like that all three years I have been here. Lailah has learned how to be a great leader. That’s been huge for us this year. Having them both in leadership roles has been key.”
Both were key during a pivotal stretch in the first set when the Rams finally secured a 1-0 lead with a 30-28 win.
Green and Starkey combined for 20 kills in that opening set.
“For the momentum of the game, it was a big deal,” Starkey said. “For this team to fight that hard and go and stay engaged with every point was a really big deal and help with the self confidence.”
Green finished with 35 kills and 37 digs. Starkey had 24 kills and 27 digs while Dees had a team-high five blocks.
“Outside of Perri and Lailah and Aly, there is not a lot of experience out there,” Price said. “We are not an experienced team. When we made the playoffs, those girls were explaining to the rest of the team how it worked. They didn’t even know how it worked.”
Haley Martin led Garces (29-8) with 29 assists and Clarisse Tracy added 23. Libero Claire Dobrankski had 24 digs. All three are first-year starters.
Garces took a 2-0 lead before the Golden Eagles (23-14) stormed back with a 25-18 third set win.
“We knew had to stop them. Our coaches just told us we needed to step on the gas pedal and just work,” Green said. “We let up in the third and just came out even harder in the fourth.”
The Rams never trailed in the fourth and Green’s final kill of the night sealed the victory and was the last for those two seniors in the home gym.
“Starting in the beginning of the year, this is such an accomplishment for this team,” Starkey said. “We’ve all worked really hard to get here. It feels really nice that we won our last game in this gym.”
