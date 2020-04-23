Though his rise to the starting ranks may take a few years, Jordan Love's path to the NFL put him in line to replace a legend in Green Bay.
The 2016 Liberty grad found his NFL landing spot on Thursday night, when the Packers traded up to select him with the 26th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.
"I didn't know what to expect coming into this, so I'm super excited," Love said in an interview with ESPN shortly after being selected. "I had some good talks with the coaching staff here in Green Bay, so I'm excited."
Green Bay traded up four spots to take Love — the most prolific passer in the history of Utah State University — who is likely to sit for a few years before taking over for 36-year-old, two-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers.
"I'm already knowing I can learn a lot from Aaron Rodgers," Love told ESPN from his home in Bakersfield. "That's one of the GOATs right there in the game. I'm excited to be able to come back behind him and just learn as much as I can."
Love was one of four quarterbacks taken in the first round of Thursday's draft, coming in behind Joe Burrow (first overall to Cincinnati), Tua Tagovailoa (fifth, Miami) and Justin Herbert (sixth, Los Angeles Chargers).
Seen as one of the more boom-or-bust prospects in the draft, Love will now look to polish his abilities in the coming years and is optimistic that he will develop into one of the league's premier talents.
"I know who I am," he said in a pre-draft interview with the Californian. "And I know who I am as a player and it’s all about getting to a team and being able to show them who I am.”
