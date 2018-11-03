Hilda Gonzalez blew away the competition Saturday at the Kern County Cross Country Championships.
The McFarland sophomore made sure it wasn’t close at Hart Park, taking home first place with a time of 17 minutes, 46.61 seconds. That was over 40 seconds better than Wasco’s Sayra Raya’s second place finish (18:28.74), while Gonzalez' McFarland teammates Devianna Salcedo (18:37.06) and Kayli Gonzales (18:41.84) rounded out the top-four.
“She’s been really running away with every race the last couple of races,” said McFarland coach Thomas Valles. “Our invitational, she ran away with it. Today, she ran away with it. I’m sure league, she’ll run away with it.”
Gonzalez expects things to pick up in the coming weeks. While Thursday is the league championships at Hart Park, the Central Section Championships are Nov. 15 at Woodward Park in Fresno. The state meet follows on Nov. 24, also in Fresno.
“That’s when I have my competition,” Gonzalez said. “Valley and state.”
For many local programs, the Kern County Championships are actually a tune up for the upcoming postseason with league and Central Section competitions fast approaching. Valles pointed out Liberty didn’t run in Saturday’s race, while Garces also didn’t participate.
Valles believes Saturday's race was a good litmus test for the league meet, particularly with Wasco being the Cougars' primary competition in the South Sequoia League.
While Valles said his top-three runners — Gonzalez, Salcedo and Gonzales — are locked in, he needs those rounding out the lineup — Brianna Valles, Maria Chavez, Kaitlyn Hernandez and Jacelyn Vasquez — to pick things up down the stretch.
“We all have to run. We all have to compete. All seven girls,” Valles said.
McFarland won Saturday's girls team competition with 33 points, followed by Highland (100), Wasco (113), Frontier (139) and Ridgeview (165).
Mota wins individual title, Ridgeview wins as team
Stockdale standout Marcus Mota took home the Kern County Boys Cross Country Championship on Saturday with a time of 14:58.18.
Mota led for a good portion of the race, according to Stockdale coach Tyus Thompson. Regardless, Thompson was happy with his team’s overall performance — 81 points and a second-place finish behind Ridgeview — going into Thursday’s league meet.
The Mustangs' prime competition Thursday will be Liberty, Thompson said, as the Patriots and Stockdale have split two Southwest Yosemite League meets this year.
“We’re just hoping to be a little bit better than them. It’s been back and forth all season,” Thompson said.
The Wolf Pack have been leading the way all season as the No. 1-ranked Division III team in the state.
They ran strong on Saturday, with five runners placing top-10 — Alex Cuevas (second, 15:00.87); Ased Adus (third, 15:22.26); Bryan Gaxiola (sixth, 15:31.70); Gerardo Moreno (seventh, 15:45.86); and Jonah Molina (15:46.41).
“That’s the goal week-in and week-out. Run as a pack,” said Ridgeview head coach Greg Dabbs. “It’s about family, and it’s about running together.”
Said Cuevas: “We’ve all been pushing one another. Every practice, the races. We always have the mentality of packing up.”
