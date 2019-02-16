LEMOORE - It was all about the hats for the Golden Valley girls wrestling team.
It’s always been about the hats.
Since Kayvette Osorio was a freshman newbie for the Bulldogs four years ago, her goal with current head coach Juan Gamino was to finally don one of the commemorative hats section champions receive for winning a team title.
While Osorio was winning consecutive individual section titles and qualifying for the CIF State tournament the first three years in high school, that team title eluded Golden Valley.
No longer.
Needing Osorio and sophomore Aliana Lefotu to pin their opponents in the finals of the Central Section Masters girls wrestling championships, Gamino told both of them — just to add more onto the already pressure-packed situation of winning a section title — what was at stake before the finals.
Osorio pinned Lemoore’s Eunique Barnes in the second period in the 189-pound finals for her third consecutive section title.
And in the final match of the tournament — giving even more dramatics to the occasion — Lefotu pinned Foothill’s Jessica Manriquez in the second period of the 131-pound finals to enable Golden Valley to leap frog Foothill to win the section team championship on Saturday at Lemoore High.
Golden Valley finished with 122 points, besting two other teams from Bakersfield for the team title. Ridgeview finished second with 118 points and Foothill finished third with 112.5.
“I wasn’t sure if it was the right call to tell them,” Gamino said. “I didn’t want to give them that type of pressure. I did bring it up to Kayvette because she’s been in these situations and she knows.”
Even a senior that has qualified for state all four years in high school can get nervous in that type of situation.
“I was confident but worried, like, ‘what if I don’t get the pin?’” Osorio said. “I knew Gamino needed the pin. So I said to myself, ‘We need this pin. We need this pin if we want first.’ To get those hats, we needed the pin.”
The pin for Osorio was key to keeping Golden Valley in the running as Ridgeview took a slight lead with two individual champions in the finals before Lefotu took the mat.
So it came down to a sophomore in her first section finals needing to not only win, but pin her opponent.
“It was definitely a conflict for me,” Gamino said about telling Lefotu prior to the finals. “But in regular Aliana fashion, she just nodded and kept going. She had no reaction but she did what she had to.”
After Manriquez secured a near fall on Lefotu, she quickly turned over the Foothill junior to secure the pin in the second period.
Lefotu said she saw the smile on Gamino and boys head coach Aaron Wherry in the corner of the mat and it finally hit home how big of a moment that was.
“I was happy because all of the pressure was off of me and I didn’t want to lose,” Lefotu said. “Gamino was so excited. I was like, ‘Oh wow. This really is big.’”
Six locals win titles
It wasn’t just as big day for Golden Valley.
Bakersfield-area teams took home the top-three team places with Ridgeview finishing in second with 118 points.
Genesis Quirarte won her second consecutive individual title after pinning Coalinga’s Noelia Medina in the first period in the 106 finals and Marian Perez won the 143 title with a second-period pin over Lizette Pompa from Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley.
Foothill finished third as a team as Manriquez and Ariana Juarez both were finalists.
It was also a banner day for local seniors.
Like Osorio, South High senior Shareni Donis won her third consecutive section title. Donis won by fall in the first period over Leila Martin from Nipomo for the 150 title.
East senior Cindy Pelayo, who was the first BVarsity Girls Wrestler of the Year as sophomore in 2016-17, won her first section title after consecutive second-place finishes, pinning Izabellla Evans from Tulare-Mission Oak.
