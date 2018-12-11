Golden Valley High School has named James Cain as its next head varsity football coach, according to a school press release.
Cain, who was offensive coordinator at East High School last season, replaces Josh Bocker, who was at Golden Valley for one season. The Bulldogs finished the 2018 campaign with an 0-10 record.
Prior to being offensive coordinator for the Blades, Cain was head coach for the program’s freshman/sophomore team the previous four years.
He said he’s excited to hit the ground running at his new position.
“The specific challenge for me is where I can make these kids excited to play football at Golden Valley again. Have a coach that’s consistently here. I’m the coach at Golden Valley, I’m here for the program and I want to make these guys successful on and off the field,” Cain said.
Cain said he has some coaches in mind that he would like to bring in as he formulates his staff. He added that he was also open to bringing back assistants from last year’s Golden Valley program who can help him get to know the players and and aid with his transition.
The 34-year-old Cain will also work as a campus security guard at the school.
“It’s something I always wanted, to be the head coach of a program,” he said. “For this opportunity to be presented for me, I’m just excited and anxious to get to work.”
