The trophy case for the boys wrestling team at Golden Valley has been filling up more and more as each year passes.
But for head coach Aaron Wherry and Bulldogs girls coach Juan Gamino, there might be a new shelf that needs to be installed.
On Tuesday at Independence, both the boys and girls wrestling programs for Golden Valley secured South Yosemite League team titles during the all-day dual tournament.
It’s the seventh consecutive league title for the boys and the first for the girls.
“It’s great,” Wherry said. “What more can we ask for? They’re doing everything we are asking of them. They’re working hard and going out there and being successful.”
Golden Valley’s Jayven Rojas was named the outstanding lower division weight wrestler and Independence’s Nathan Enriques was named outstanding upper weight wrestler.
Golden Valley wrestlers won league titles in eight weight classes while Ridgeview had four individual champions and Independence had two on the boys side.
On the girls side, Golden Valley had seven individual champions, Ridgeview came away with five and West had two champions.
