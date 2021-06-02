Golden Valley smothers Santa Maria en route to 50-point section blowout

Playing its first home playoff game in a decade, the Golden Valley boys basketball team gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about Wednesday night.
The sixth-seeded Bulldogs put together a 28-1 run between the second and third quarters, dominating inside and out in an 80-30 win over No. 11 Santa Maria in the opening round of Division IV Boys Basketball Central Section play in Bakersfield.
After the Saints started to find a rhythm outside, cutting an early 14-point deficit to 24-14 early in the second quarter, Golden Valley, which spent most of the night crushing the Saints with a major size advantage, kick-started their prolonged run from the outside, connecting on four consecutive 3-point tries.
From there, the defense took over, as the Bulldogs' length gave the Saints fits both on the perimeter and in the paint, as nearly every pass and shot attempt was heavily contested.
“Our game plan was to play our way regardless of what the opponent threw at us," Bulldog coach Jayson Heard said. "To play our game, which is to be big, physical and be confident. And I thought the boys did really well. In a tough COVID season with very minimal practices, I think we’ve done a great job to adapt on the fly and I think it came to fruition tonight.”
The scoring attack came from all angles.
Of the 11 Bulldogs to play, 10 finished with at least one point, with Markell Brooks (19), Kemonte Jackson (15) and Jermaine Dabbs (13) all scoring in double figures in a game that had a running clock in the fourth quarter.
But it was on the glass where Golden Valley truly flexed its muscle, finishing the game with a 57-25 edge. No one was more dominant than Jackson, who recorded a double-double with his 17 rebounds.
With a trip to Fremont to face third-seeded Fremont-Washington awaiting Friday, Jackson says he and his teammates are confident that Wednesday's dominance will be the first step to something special.
“We came here to make a statement so that we can go all the way to Valley,” he said.
His coach has a high level of confidence as well, believing his team's aggressive style will make them a tough out in the postseason.
"We're a very confident group that when we play our way, the sky's the limit," Heard said. "We don’t look at the opponent we look at how we can play Golden Valley basketball. And as long as we do that, we should be in every game.”
Friday's game at No. 3 Fresno-Washington Union will tip at 6 p.m.