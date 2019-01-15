Kayvette Osorio just wants a new hat.
The Golden Valley senior has set the bar for the girls wrestling program as the first four-year member of the program. Next month, if all goes as planned, Osorio will also become the first Bulldog to advance to the CIF State Girls Wrestling Championships all four years in high school.
But what she really wants is a Central Section championship, which would grant her one of the commemorative hats given to the victors.
Osorio and her teammates took another step in that direction after beating Ridgeview at home on Tuesday in a 66-18 victory in South Yosemite League dual action. That win came a week after the Bulldogs beat defending state champion Selma, 42-40, in a dual meet.
“We are out here trying to show our dominance,” Osorio said. “We beat Selma and now we did our job by beating Ridgeview in our own league. It’s a huge accomplishment … The (section) title is really important. We have a chance this year to take first and getting the hats.”
All seven matches on the mat Tuesday ended in pins, with Golden Valley coming away winners in six of those matches. The other seven matches ended in forfeit.
Destiny Dominguez (101 pounds), Vanessa Nebre (121), Kaitlyn Hunter (126), Julieanna Cortez (143), Assata Lewis (170), Macy Bullard (235) and Osorio all won by fall for Golden Valley.
The lone on-mat win for Ridgeview was a first-period pin for Mariah Armendariz over Neveah Arvizo.
As one of the fastest growing sports in Kern County, just having a league girls wrestling dual meet is key to maintaining the momentum, as more than 300 fans were in attendance on Tuesday.
“It’s definitely a step in the right direction,” Golden Valley coach Juan Gamino said. “That’s great. If we all really make the push to keep recruiting girls at our schools to come out for the team and make them enjoy the sport as much as these girls already do, we will see a huge growth after this.”
Golden Valley and Ridgeview have fielded the two largest teams in the county over the last half-decade. Coaches have started having county-wide meets that allows local fans to see the girls wrestle in person without having to drive out of area.
Also, for the Golden Valley seniors, getting a senior night with roses presented to them with hundreds of fans makes the moment even more enjoyable.
“I had a lot people come out and support me,” Osorio said. “I told my teachers. I told my youth group. I told everyone. I was really hyping up senior night. It was a lot of fun having everyone out here cheering me on.”
Next for Golden Valley is attempting to become the first non soccer or cross country team on campus to win a section title.
“We’ve really worked hard and have shown all of the work that we do in the (wrestling) room is working out here (in competition),” Osorio said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.