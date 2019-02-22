Quintin Arreche remembers vividly the struggles the Garces boys soccer team went through during his first two years playing for the Rams.
Garces rarely won a league game and was bounced out of the playoffs in the first round at the end of both his freshman and sophomore season.
Having endured those difficult times made the Ram's Central Section Division V championship victory over visiting Mendota on Friday night all the more sweeter for Arreche and his teammates.
"It means so much," Arreche said. "We've finally done something. We've proved everyone wrong. The feeling is amazing, just to start from the bottom and go all the way up."
Top-seeded Garces (23-2-4) edged the No. 2 Aztecs (21-5-1) in penalty kicks after the two squads ended 80 minutes of regulation play and 30 minutes of overtime tied 1-1.
The Rams' Aldo Pantoja, Moises Cisneros and Alvaro Lopez connected with the back of the net on their penalty kicks while Garces goal keeper Jaime Tiscareno allowed just one Mendota PK shot to get past him.
Tiscareno was stellar in goal the entire night. He finished with 10 saves, many of them of the spectacular variety.
"I live for moments like this, to save the team," Tiscareno said. "When it went into golden goal it was more frightening than overtime because if I made one mistake it was over for our team."
Garces' coach Robbie Gouk wasn't surprised by Tiscareno's clutch play.
"He's been there making big saves all season for us," Gouk said. "He's big-time. We're definitely going to miss him next year."
Both of the game's goals were scored in the first half.
The Rams struck first, scoring in the 29th minute, when Ebubechukwu Ekpemogu pounded home a short strike off a perfectly-placed cross by Cisneros.
Ekpemogu's 39th goal of the season kept Garces in front for just nine minutes.
Late in the first half the Aztec's evened things on a short, low, angle shot by Alex Ochoa.
From there the two team's traded offensive salvos, but due to some tough defensive play and a bit of bad luck neither could connect and gain the upper hand.
That didn't happen until the third round of penalty kicks, when Cisneros made his and Mendota's Heriberto Orellana, bounced his shot off the left post.
Lopez followed with a perfectly placed shot.
On the brink of victory, Garces then watched as Mendota's Kevin Cruz sailed a shot wide right of the goal post, igniting a huge celebration by the Rams and their large contingent of supporters at the game.
"We made it difficult but that's a good way to win the Valley championship," Gouk said. "...We kind of got off our rhythm a little bit and we struggled for awhile, but they dug deep and did what they had to do to a get a result."
