Fresh off the Central Section Division 2 girls water polo championship, Garces will take that momentum into Tuesday’s Northern California Regionals.
The No. 3 Rams (23-5), who defeated Porterville-Monache 15-8 in Saturday’s section final, will host No. 6 Tracy-Kimball in a first-round Division III match at 4 p.m..
“I believe this is the third year they’ve had the Regional Tournament and it’s the first year the girls have qualified,” Garces coach Jason Gall said. “They obviously just won the section title on Saturday and we are happy to move on and play some teams from a bigger area. I think we are motivated to do that and to see how we match up against some of the top teams from the other CIF sections.”
Unfortunately, Gall won’t be there to see it. He doubles as the Rams boys coach and will be on the road when Garces plays Granite Bay at American River College in Tuesday’s Division II boys match at 2 p.m.
“I had to make a tough decision,” said Gall, who felt it was necessary to go with boys to take care of many of the challenges that traveling nearly 300 miles away can bring.
In his absence, Rams assistant Joe Schechter will coach the girls squad. His freshman daughter, Abby, is Garces’ leading scorer.
