The Garces girls volleyball team saw its season come to an end with a 3-0 loss at Lancaster-Quartz Hill in the Southern California Division II Regional semifinals on Saturday.
The Rebels beat the Rams 25-22, 25-22, 25-20.
Quartz Hill was the No. 6 seed, and hosted the No. 7 Rams. Quartz Hill (39-6) now advances to the D-II Regional finals with an opportunity to qualify for the state championship which is scheduled for next Saturday.
Garces’ wraps up its season with a 31-10 overall record. The Rams finished tied for second place in the Southwest Yosemite League standings and reached the Central Section Division II semifinals before losing to No. 1-seed Fresno-Central, 3-0.
Garces then beat No. 10 Pasadena-Poly 3-0 in the opening round of Regionals before knocking off No. 15 Bishop Montgomery in the quarterfinals.
