Alexsia Drulias and Jackie Sala figure to be in the Central Section title hunt this weekend.
The No. 1-seeded doubles team out of Garces High School is coming off a South Area championship, an undefeated season, and will likely play deep into the central section bracket this weekend at Redwood High School in Visalia.
Tournament play gets underway Friday while semifinals and championship rounds are scheduled for Saturday.
Drulias is quite possibly the best player in Bakersfield. She’s the reigning BVarsity Girls Tennis Player of the Year, and won a valley title two years ago as a freshman while playing alongside older sister Anastasia.
Her and Sala make a strong duo. They’re both good volleyers, play well at the net and are solid on the baseline.
They also have different personalities. Sala is an emotional, intense player who seemingly lives and dies with every point. Drulias is even keeled with a seasoned, veteran’s presence.
“You really don’t want someone who’s exactly the same playing with you,” Garces head coach Barb Johnston Hill said. “Contrasting styles. One of them gets them fired up, the other one calms them down.”
Both said they’re good friends, and that success on the court can be directly tied to the chemistry they share.
“We’ve definitely had to work for it a lot more than maybe some doubles teams have,” Drulias said. “We’ve practiced a lot together and we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses a lot more now. So we’ve built that chemistry. It’s definitely acquired, but it’s good.”
The Rams tandem knows, despite their No. 1 seeding, they’ll be tested this weekend
Fiona Yao and Jordan Pickett are a tough team as the No. 2 seed out of Clovis North. Greta Krueger and Kiersten Anderson are the No. 3 team out of Stockdale, and they’ve been competitive against Drulias and Sala this year.
“Everybody has worked so hard for where they are. Don’t think we’re better than them, just because we’re the No. 1 seed,” Sala said of the duo's mindset entering tournament play. “I think we should all expect that everyone is going to do really well, and that we just need to work for it.”
Said Johnston Hill, “We have the tools to do it. Now we just have to execute. We’re going to see if we can do that.”
