Garces seniors Perri Starkey and Lailah Green have played 49 home matches in their four years as varsity standout volleyball players for the Rams.
A week ago, the two college-bound outside hitters thought home game No. 48 was going to be their last after beating Clovis West in the Central Section quarterfinals.
The Rams lost to Fresno-Central two days later in the section semifinals before getting the No. 7 seed in the CIF Southern California D-II regional playoffs.
Green, Starkey and the rest of the Rams took the court at home again on Tuesday and made quick work of No. 10 Pasadena-Poly in a 25-18, 25-21, 25-16 sweep of the Panthers.
Word quickly spread around the gym that No. 15 Torrance-Bishop Montgomery beat No. 2 Exeter in three sets. But the players were not made aware, even though Garces head coach John Price wanted to tell them.
“We heard in Game 1 they lost,” Price said. “I wanted to tell the team, but I was out-voted by the other coaches.”
So the players heard over the loudspeaker when public address announcer Gino Lacava made the announcement quickly after the final point.
“We keep coming back. I guess there is a reason why. I don’t know,” Starkey said. “It’s exciting to keep getting to come back to home … It’s pretty unique and awesome.”
Garces and Liberty both won SoCal D-I playoff openers last season on the road before falling in the quarterfinals, also on the road. Liberty lost to Los Alamitos on Tuesday in straight sets in the D-I opener.
So for Garces to get back to the quarterfinals, this time in D-II, and at home again, is something special for the Rams.
“It’s really exciting,” Green said. “The whole team is pumped and we really think we can make a good run in this tournament.”
Garces stormed out to a 7-1 lead in the first set and never trailed in a 25-18 first set.
The Panthers, the Southern Section D-IV runners-up, took an 11-10 lead in the second before Garces (30-9) finished the set on a 10-8 run to secure the 2-0 lead.
Garces trailed only once, at 1-0, in the third set in a 25-16 clincher that kept the Rams at home at least one more match.
“It’s always better playing at home because you have your home crowd,” Starkey said. “Even though it’s a small school and we don’t have a huge crowd, but it’s all the people that really care for you. They are there for the real support. It’s nice to be at home.”
In front of a Tuesday night crowd that had plenty of area players from rival high schools around Bakersfield in attendance, Green led Garces with 16 kills, 13 digs and four aces while Starkey had 14 kills, 12 digs, four blocks and two aces.
“I really sensed it and saw it in the crowd,” Green said. “I saw my friends from the other teams. It was really important for them to be there to support us as well.”
Clarisse Tracy led Garces with 15 assists and Hailey Martin added 14, while Aly Dees added three blocks and Claire Dobrzanski had nine digs.
