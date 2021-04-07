Garces soccer star Halevy reflects on seven-goal game Tuesday night

Statistically speaking, Alex Halevy may have reached his career peak at just 10 years old.
Halevy, now a star senior striker on the Garces Memorial boys soccer team, began displaying a major scoring prowess at a young age.
These explosive offensive abilities were on full display in one weekend tournament with the Bakersfield-based club team Roadrunner United FC, where a 10-year old Halevy terrorized one opponent by scoring 11 goals in a single game.
Though he didn't quite reach double-digits, he arguably accomplished something even greater on the high school field Tuesday night.
Halevy scored a whopping seven goals, including five in the second half, leading the Rams to a crushing 12-0 win over visiting Simi-Valley Royal.
Though Garces only began keeping soccer records a few years ago, Halevy topped the school's previously recorded single-game high of five goals set by Ebu Ekpemogu in 2019. The team also eclipsed its previous scoring record of nine goals, set in a 2019 game against Liberty (Madera).
Halevy, a BVarsity co-Player of the Year last season, more than doubled his previous high school career high. After scoring three goals in two games last season, he equaled that total in a two-minute stretch Tuesday to put the finishing touches on his masterful performance.
And even if it wasn't a personal scoring high, Halevy insists Tuesday was the highlight of his time on the pitch.
"I remember (the 11-goal game) because my dad was always talking about it," he said. "But to me, this is the most memorable thing I've done. I think scoring seven in a high school game is more of an accomplishment."
It also appears to have boosted his standing on the recruiting trail. Having already secured a few Division-I offers, Halevy says coaches from seven different programs had reached out to him by Wednesday afternoon.
"Most of them were in shock, telling me I need better competition and stuff," he said.
Better competition is something the Rams, who've outscored opponents 20-1 during a 4-0 start, are hoping to see down the road.
A year after suffering a heartbreaking penalty kick loss to Santiago in the Division 3 Regional Title game, Garces is seeking a chance at redemption, if and when there is a postseason this spring.
Despite losing many key players to graduation, Halevy, who has 10 goals and four assists so far this season, believes the Rams are primed for a more satisfying postseason run.
"(Tuesday) night was a statement game towards the L.A. teams," he said. "Hopefully if there's a Valley and State, we can win both of those."