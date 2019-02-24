GARCES MEMORIAL-LIBERTY-SOCCER

Garces' Ebubechukwu Ekpemogu watches his shot go in the net for one of his two goals against Liberty-Madera Ranchos.

 Tomas Ovalle / For The Californian

After winning the Central Section D-V title in penalty kicks over Mendota on Friday, the Garces boys soccer team was awarded the No. 1 seed in the SoCal playoffs.

The Rams will host No. 8 Exeter, scheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the opening round.

Ridgeview, which lost to Fresno-Central in the D-I section finals, is the 6-seed in the D-II SoCal bracket and will play at No. 3 San Fernando in the opening round. The Wolf Pack’s seed in the SoCal playoffs is one higher than the section seed at No. 7.

Two locals are in the boys D-IV SoCal bracket with No. 2 Foothill hosting No. 7 L.A.-George Washington Prep after beat Mira Monte for the section D-IV title.

Chavez is the 5-seed and is at No. 4 Baldwin Park-Sierra Vista.

The lone local girls soccer team in the state playoffs is section D-VI champions Arvin. The Bears are the 4-seed and host No. 5 Venice in the opening round.

Boys Soccer

CIF State Southern California Regional Playoffs

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Division II

No. 6 Ridgeview at No. 3 San Fernando

D-IV

No. 7 L.A.-George Washington Prep at No. 2 Foothill

No. 5 Chavez at No. 4 Baldwin Park-Sierra Vista

D-V

No. 8 Exeter at No. 1 Garces

Girls soccer

CIF State Southern California Regional Playoffs

First round, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Division V

No. 5 Venice at No. 4 Arvin

