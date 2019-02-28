Moises Cisneros and Ebubechukwu Ekpemogu have combined to score 69 goals this season for the Garces boys soccer team.
But on Thursday, it was the guy keeping the opponent from scoring who was the headliner.
No. 1 Garces beat No. 4 San Dimas, 4-1, in the CIF Southern California Division V boys soccer semifinals at Sam Tobias Field.
The Rams advanced to the SoCal championships on Saturday and will host No. 2 Pasadena-Marshall at 4 p.m.
Thursday's win may not have come if not for the work of Garces freshman goalkeeper Palmer Bank, however, who filled in for Rams starter Jaime Tiscareno who suffered a left foot injury in practice Wednesday.
Hopeful his starter would be good to go, Garces coach Robbie Gouk called on his freshman standout defender at the last moment to step up.
“It’s huge for Palmer. He got two minutes notice before the game that he had to go play goalie,” Gouk said. “He plays every once in a while in practice, but nothing like this.”
Bank said he was nervous just before the start.
“I was pretty nervous about the first game, especially a state semifinal. It’s a big game,” Bank said. “I just went in there and tried to do my best.”
The first person over to congratulate Bank was Tiscareno.
“I was really upset (that I couldn’t play). But once I saw (Bank) taking shots and blocking shots, it made me feel good,” Tiscareno said.
Garces had two shots on goal early in the first half, including an apparent goal by Ekpemogu that was called off.
The Rams got on the board in the 26th minute, however. Cisneros came off the left side, eluded defender Aiden Phipps and put in a sweeper to make the score 1-0.
The backbreaker for San Dimas came in extra time in the first half. Abraham Gonzalez, on the corner toss, found Ekpemogu for a pretty header right in front of the net to give the Rams a 2-0 lead.
San Dimas’ goal came on a short shot by Richard Hall that deflected off Bank and into the net to begin the second half.
Ekpemogu assisted on Cisneros’ second goal midway through the second half, however, and Cisneros completed the hat trick two minutes later.
The Rams went 6-17-1 two years ago and now will host the SoCal finals. They'll try to become the first Kern County team to win a regional boys soccer championship since South took home the D-II title over Granada Hills three years ago.
“I know these guys are excited,” Gouk said. “It’s huge.”
