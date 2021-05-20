Garces rolls past Liberty in girls tennis quarterfinals

Having waited all year to get to play against teams from its home city, the Garces Memorial girls tennis team is taking full advantage of these long-awaited opportunities.
The second-seeded Rams dominated singles play and comfortably got past seventh-seeded Liberty 8-1 in the quarterfinals of the Division I Central Section Girls Tennis Playoffs at Garces on Thursday.
After the Kern High School District elected to have its schools play only within the district during the regular season, the Rams were unable to compete against their normal foes, and players have jumped at the chance to rekindle old rivalries.
Six days after capturing both singles and doubles titles at the Southwest Yosemite League Tournament, the Rams picked up where they left off, dropping just one set in singles play.
"This was what we were looking forward to all year," said Kylee Limpias, who defeated Liberty's Brooke Erickson 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. "We've been waiting for this for a few months now. And to finally get to play someone that we played last season, it really makes us feel like we're back in it."
It was the continuation of a dominant week for Limpias, a sophomore, who won an SWYL singles title last Friday.
No. 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 singles were particularly kind to the Rams, who dropped just eight games total games in those matches.
Jocie Sala beat Naomi Pavletich 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3, Kelsey Abraham beat Sydney Dominguez 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4, Matea Thomas beat Janelle Cruz 6-1, 6-3 at No. 5 and Taylor Crider defeated Kristine Young 6-1, 6-1 at No. 6.
Jackie Sala seemed on track for a similarly dominant win at No. 2 after defeating Kiana Lua 6-1 in the first set. But the match would go the distance after Lua won the second 6-4, before Sala recovered for a 10-7 win in set three.
In doubles, Limpas and Jocie Sala defeated Erickson and Lua 8-3, while Jackie Sala and Abraham scored an 8-0 win over Pavletich and Paige Melton.
Liberty's one win came in No. 3 doubles, when Cruz and Kailani Lua defeated Emily Etchison and Gigi Antongiovanni 8-3.
Though he says his team missed on too many scoring opportunities Thursday, first year Ram coach Austin Lee says he's otherwise thrilled with the progress he's seen, as Garces is now two wins away from its first section title in a decade.
"There are some things we could have done better today, but I'm happy where we are overall," he said. "This is the best quality team we've played so far, and to come out 8-1 shows we're a force. We're ready to play."
The Rams will face No. 6 seed Clovis West, which defeated Stockdale 5-4 Thursday, next Tuesday.