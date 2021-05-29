Garces, Liberty each get runner-up finishes at D II Central Section

A pair of locals earned runner-up finishes at the Division I Boys and Girls Central Section Swimming Championships held at Clovis West High School on Saturday.
The Garces Memorial boys, who had an area-best, sixth-place score of 124, were led by Rory Begin, who took second in the 200-yard freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle. Begin swam a time of 1:40.86 in the 200 and 45.85 in the 100.
Bakersfield Christian, which placed seventh with 96.5 points, had two third-place finishes. Jack Ritchie swam a 21.73 in the 50 free, with Talan Hickman finishing the 100 butterfly in 53.08.
In girls, Liberty's Isabel Horaska had the best of four top-five finishes for the Patriots with her second-place time of 58.97 in the 100 backstroke.
Joining her in the top-five was Rylie Moxham, who placed third in 1:06.50 in the 100 breaststroke and Kirsten Munos, who took fourth in 2:21.87 in the 200 individual medley. The Patriots also placed third with a time of 1:48.73 in the 200 medley relay.
Elsewhere, Caroline Rous of Bakersfield placed fifth in the 200 IM, swimming a 2:13.38. Bakersfield Christian also cracked the top-10 in the team standings, placing 10th with 83 points.
Buchanan edged Clovis North 415.5-400 to win the boys title, with Coins North winning the girls title easily with 475, 144 points better than Clovis West.