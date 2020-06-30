Just a week after letting teams back on campus for select workouts, Garces Memorial High School has halted all athletic activities.
Ram athletes and coaches were informed on Monday that workouts were being halted until further notice due to "the current spike of positive COVID-19 cases in Kern County."
"Since opening up last Monday...the health and safety of our student-athletes and coaches was of the utmost importance. The guidelines with temperature checks of all coaches and players upon arriving on campus, complete social distancing while on campus and all coaches wearing masks while with student-athletes were adhered by all.
"However, there are Garces Memorial families that have been affected by COVID-19 that could directly impact the health and safety of our students and staff. With extreme caution and the current spike of positive COVID-19 cases in Kern County, the Garces Memorial administration has elected to cancel all on-campus practices until further notice."
The Rams had hosted workouts for their football, boys basketball, boys and girls water polo and girls tennis teams last week, with planned workouts scheduled for girls golf and girls basketball this week. A potential return-to-campus date is not known at this time.
Bakersfield Christian, which also began workouts for its boys and girls basketball, volleyball and cheer teams last week, is currently planning to continue team activities.
"We are doing workouts but continue to monitor on a daily basis all COVID-related issues," BCHS Athletic Director Blake Van Der Schaaf said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.