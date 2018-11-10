The Garces Rams are 2018 Central Section Division II boys water polo champions.
The Rams, seeded No. 1 in the tournament bracket, beat No. 2 Visalia-El Diamante, 19-7, Saturday at Fresno State. It marks back-to-back Central Section championships for the Rams, who now advance to the NorCal Division II playoffs.
Garces rolled to the title on Saturday. The team led 4-3 after the first quarter and built its lead to 9-4 at halftime. Garces led 14-5 going into the fourth quarter.
Last year the Rams advanced to the NorCal Division II semifinals as a No. 4 seed. They beat No. 5 San Rafael-Marin Academy, 11-8, in the opening round before losing to No. 1 Mountain View-Saint Francis, 16-11, in the semis.
